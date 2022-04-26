'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

✖

Vanna White is mourning the loss of her beloved cat Stella. The longtime Wheel of Fortune letter-turner revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans during Monday night's episode that her pat sadly died. White described Stella as a "member of the family" before the popular game show took a moment to pay their respects, airing a tribute video to Stella that featured photos and videos of Stella with White and other members of the family.

Shortly after the end credits rolled on Monday's episode, White took to social media to pay emotional tribute to the beloved feline. Sharing a photo of herself adoringly holding Stella, White wrote, "My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together."

While Stella may not have been walking the Wheel of Fortune stage alongside White for the past several decades, fans of the long-running game show have come to know and love Stella. Over the years, White has frequently spoken about her cat on the show, and she has shared numerous social media posts, oftentimes using the hashtag "Stella cat." Just months prior to Stella's passing, White shared an adorable video in September of Stella enjoying a little ground beef as a treat, with White praising, "She's been a good girl!"

Given White's close bond to Stella and her frequent updates shared with fans, Wheel of Fortune viewers were devastated to learn of Stella's passing Monday. White's Instagram tribute to her late cat quickly filled with condolences and messages of support, with one person commenting, "I'm sad to hear that Stella passed away today and my prayers go out to you today and she will truly be missed." Somebody else wrote, "Awww I'm so sorry for your loss of Stella, Vanna...sending prayers."

Stella's passing comes just weeks after White revealed that her father, Herbert White Jr., died at the age of 96. In an early April post, White wrote, "It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning." White added that her father "lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP."