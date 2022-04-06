'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White's Father Has Died

✖

Vanna White is in mourning. The Wheel of Fortune star revealed on Friday that her father had passed away just that morning. She posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote a sweet tribute to her dad's long and eventful life.

"It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning," White wrote. "He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP." White punctuated the caption with a heart emoji and the hashtags "love," "family" and "greatest dad." Her post has nearly 10,000 likes at the time of this writing and plenty of comments from her friends and colleagues.

Maggie Sajak, daughter of White's Wheel of Time co-host Pat Sajak, was one of the first to leave condolences for White. She wrote: "I am so very sorry for your loss. My whole family is thinking of you." Clothing CEO Lyndie Benson added: "Wow. What a handsome man. So sorry Vanna. But what a blessing to have had him all this time. Sending you love and hugs xoxoxo," while model Marla Maples commented: "Bless his sweet heart and yours angel! Kind, kind souls... what a blessing I know you both have been to each other."

Fans sent their thoughts and prayers White's way as well. One person commented: "May he sing with the angels. RIP he lived a full life 96 is amazing. Hugs to you." Another wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss!!!! 96 years old!!! Bless his heart. Your Dad sounds very special," while a third added: "I'm so sorry, Vanna. I understand your pain... Prayers for comfort for you and your family."

White is mourning Herbert White Jr., who is technically her stepfather though he raised her for as long as she can remember. According to a report by Latina.com, White's biological father divorced her mother when she was an infant. Her mother married Herbert while she was still young and she grew up with him as the predominant father figure in her life. She generally refers to him as "dad" when speaking of him on social media or on TV, not "stepdad" or any other qualifier.

White is 65 years old and has not always been the most forthcoming with details about her family and personal life. However, she has posted about her dad on Father's Day before, including one post from about two years ago. At the time she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the great dads in the world, especially mine! I love you dad."