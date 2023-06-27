'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Still Not Confirmed to Stay on Despite Ryan Seacrest Announcement

Vanna White is still not confirmed to stay on at Wheel of Fortune, despite new host Ryan Seacrest's announcement that she would. According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, White and Sony Pictures TV — the iconic show's producing studio — still have not come to an agreement on her salary. The co-hostess has been advocating for a raise, amid Pat Sajak's retirement announcement, and so far there is reportedly "no deal."

Following the news that he would be taking over as Wheel of Fortune host when Sajak retires, Seacrest issued a statement to fans. At the end, he wrote, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White." However, Belloni's report would indicate that Seacrest may have spoken prematurely. Per TV Line, there had been rumblings at Sony TV that executives might be considering "eliminating" White's co-host role when Pat Sajak leaves after next season. The longtime Wheel of Fortune host announced his retirement plans earlier this month.

FYI, no deal yet for Vanna White to stay with Wheel. Sony offered a raise but not near what she wants. Still talking. https://t.co/W7wpT8Oyna — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) June 27, 2023

While Sony TV did not offer any official comment on the reports, TV Line spoke with an unnamed source who alleges that the rumors are inaccurate and that there "is no plan to eliminate Vanna's role." The insider stated, "Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna's deal beyond her current contract." The outlet went on to note that White makes roughly five times less than Sajak for her co-host role and that, in regard to the pay discrepancy, she has hired a lawyer to advocate with the studio on her behalf.

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the next Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Variety reported that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant for three years following his hosting retirement, per Sony TV.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony TV, shared in a statement. "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"