‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Celebrates Role Naming Carnival Cruise Ship Amid First Time Hosting Stint

While Wheel of Fortune fans continue to watch the Vanna White-solo episodes, the longtime co-host was busy on Wednesday, helping Carnival Cruise Line officially name its latest ship. White was also named the godmother of the new ship, named Carnival Panorama. White unveiled the name in a ceremony filled with references to Wheel of Fortune, with White even revealing every letter of “Panorama” just as she does every night on Wheel.

“I’m incredibly flattered and honored to be the godmother of this ship,” White said during the ceremony. “Naming Carnival Panorama was truly a special moment, and one I will never forget. I look forward to sailing on her in the future.”

The new ship includes Carnival Kitchen, a new culinary center where guests can experience more than a dozen interactive cooking and baking demonstrations. Guy Fieri, Emeril Legasse and Rudi Sodamin were at the ceremony as well to help unveil the new feature.

“One of the things we are most proud of is the delicious food we offer across our fleet,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said at the ceremony. “To celebrate Carnival Panorama’s inaugural with our very own ‘Feast of Fun’ featuring our amazing culinary team both on board and through our partnerships really added to the celebration.”

The Panorama also features the first SkyZone trampoline part at sea.

In an interview with Travel & Leisure, White said the new culinary experience is the experience guests will enjoy the most.

“I don’t think they’ve ever done that before, where they have cooking classes on the ship with famous chefs,” she said.

When asked for a top cruise ship tip, White simply replied, “Just have fun! On cruises, they’re always taking care of you. You don’t really have to do much other than have fun!”

After its first three-day cruise, Carnival Panorama will start a year-round, seven-day Mexican Rivera service from Long Beach, California on Dec. 14. The trips will take guests to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

This week, White has been hosting Wheel of Fortune by herself, as the shows were taped during Pat Sajak‘s brief medical emergency last month. Although she has been the letter-turner on the show for almost four decades, White admitted to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare for the job.

“P-A-N-I-C. Panic is the word that comes to mind!” White said. “Our executive producer came up to me and said, ‘Hey, Pat has to go into emergency surgery right now. How would you feel about hosting the show?’ Panic set it at that moment, but I made a quick decision and realized the show must go on. I felt like I had to do it, and I did. I did have a choice, but I didn’t. I had no practice whatsoever. It was just before it.”

White later compared it to suddenly being moved from first vase to second during a baseball game.

“It was a huge shift because all of a sudden all the attention was on me,” she said. “I had to carry the show and make sure the contestants were well taken care of,” she said. “I had to be present for every second, every spin, every letter called, every prize on the wheel.”

Episodes featuring White as a solo host will continue airing through Dec. 20. Another batch of episodes without Sajak will air in January.

