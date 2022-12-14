'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Has Awkward Reaction to Contestant's Unusual Hobby

Pat Sajak couldn't help his reaction to a Wheel of Fortune contestant's unusual hobby. As the New York Post noted, Sajak was surprised to hear that one of the contestants was involved in the goat milk industry. The moment in question came during Monday's episode of the game show.

Just like every other episode, Sajak asked the contestants a little about themselves before they got into the thick of the game. When he turned to one of the contestants, Laura, she opened up about her unique hobby. She explained that she makes $92,000 by milking her three goats so that she can make her own soap. The admission left Sajak incredulous, as he said as he glanced at his cue cards, "You milk goats? And you make — wait. Milk — goat milk soup? Not soup, soap!"

"Goat milk soap," Laura replied. "It's supposed to be really good for your skin. It's really moisturizing. We've got three goats we milk every night." Instead of continuing on their goat milk conversation, the host simply moved on and responded, "Well, good." Sajak typically trades quips with the contestants during the segment, but he clearly didn't have anything to add about the soap-making talk. Based on his response though, it seems as though this was the first time that he encountered any chat about goat milk turned soap during his lengthy tenure on Wheel of Fortune.

As of late, there's been chatter that the 76-year-old host could be nearing retirement. In September, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared that the "end is near" regarding his time on Wheel of Fortune. He said about the series, "In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die."

"It appears I may go before the show," Sajak added, addressing his 40-year run on the show. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he acknowledges. "... It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."