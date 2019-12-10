‘Wheel of Fortune’: Girl Scouts Weighs in on Vanna White’s First Solo Hosting Episode

The Girl Scouts are applauding Vanna White for “making history” after she hosted Wheel of Fortune episode Monday night for the first time in the show’s history. After White stepped in to fill the role typically held by Pat Sajak, who is on medical leave after undergoing emergency surgery in early November for a blocked intestine, the official Girl Scouts of the USA Twitter account took to the social media platform to show their support for the history-making episode.

Of course she’s making history. Vanna is a Girl Scout alum! 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/ICEfAGaSyS — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) December 10, 2019

Of course, the Girl Scouts were not the only ones praising the move, and as White took the stage with a little help from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, many viewers took to social media to comment.

“I watched & Vanna did a great job!!” one person wrote. “Wishing Pat get well wishes but having Vanna host is a nice change up.”

“Bless her heart…it only took 34 f-ng years…break that glass ceiling guurrlll!” a second person cheered on White, also taking the opportunity to diss the decades-long wait for this very moment.

“I thought she did a great job too!!! It was weird not seeing Pat but Vanna was awesome,” a third tweeted.

It had been announced on Nov. 8 that White, who has appeared on the show since 1982, would be stepping up to fill the spot left in Sajak’s absence, spinning the wheel instead of her typical job of revealing the letters.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” a statement from the Wheel of Fortune producers read. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Speaking with The New York Times last week, White said that she was “very nervous” filling in for the longtime host.

“Normally I just stand there and I turn my letters, and I’m just happy as cam be not having to worry about anything else,” she explained. “But here I am controlling the game, so logistically it was much harder.”

White will continue hosting the series through Dec. 20, after which a series of pre-surgery, Sajak-led taped episodes will air through the holidays until White returns on Jan. 6 through Jan. 10. Sajak is set to return on Monday, Jan. 13.