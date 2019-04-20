What to Watch on TV Tonight: ‘SNL,’ ‘Ten Commandments,’ ‘BlacKkKlansman’

It’s Easter and Passover weekend, and if you are spending time with your families, there is plenty of content to check out on television Saturday for everyone, including ABC‘s annual broadcast of The Ten Commandments.

There is no new episode of Saturday Night Live, but NBC is running the best episode of the season so far tonight. Comedian John Mulaney starred in several side-splitting skits, while country star Thomas Rhett made the audience swoon with is performances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saturday also features the debut of two new made-for-television movies, Lifetime‘s I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story and Hallmark Channel‘s Easter Under Wraps.

Scroll on for a look at what’s on TV tonight.

‘The Ten Commandments’ – 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

There’s one holiday weekend ABC never has to worry about programming: Easter weekend.

As it does every year, the alphabet network is running Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 classic The Ten Commandments, an epic retelling of the Passover story starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as the Pharaoh Rameses II. Although the story was told countless times before (even by DeMille himself in 1923) and since, the 1956 version is the definitive movie version.

‘BlacKkKlansman’ – 8 p.m. ET (HBO)

Spike Lee’s acclaimed film BlacKkKlansman makes its premium cable debut on HBO Saturday night. The film is also available to stream on HBO NOW here.

The film stars John David Washington as a black Colorado police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a Jewish officer played by Adam Driver. The film earned Lee his first competitive Oscar, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘Easter Under Wraps’ – 8 p.m. ET (Hallmark Channel)

The Good Doctor fans missing Fiona Gubelmann will get to check her out in Easter Under Wraps.

The movie is like a fictional version of Undercover Boss, with Gubelman starring as a woman who goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to figure out why their sales are in the dumps. She also meets the head chocolatier (Brendan Penny), whom she might fall for.

‘I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story’ – 8 p.m. ET (Lifetime)

In the latest ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie, I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story, Once Upon A Time star Ginnifer Goodwin tries to adopt a troubled African-American child.

The film is based on the real story of Regina Louise, who has written memoirs about her experiences in dozens of foster homes before she turned 18. Angela Fariley stars as Louise and Kim Hawthorne plays Gwen Ford.

‘Ransom’ – 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

In the latest episode of CBS’ crime procedural Ransom, “Dark Triad,” the FBI enlists the Crisis Resolution team to negotiate with a psychopath trying to ruin the lives of diabetics with tainted insulin.

The series is headlined by Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren, Nanzeen Contractor and Karen LeBlanc. Ransom is now in its third season.

‘How High 2’ – 9 p.m. ET (MTV)

Eighteen years after How High hit theaters, MTV finally brings to life the sequel, How High 2.

While the original starred Redman and Method Man, the new film stars Lil Yachty and D.C. Young Fly. The two play friends who find the “Weed Bible” and try to grow an enchanted marijuana plant. (Its debut on April 20 is no coincidence.)

‘My Mom’s Letter From Heaven’ – 10 p.m. ET (Lifetime)

Lifetime has another new movie debuting Saturday night. In My Mom’s Letter From Heaven, a troubled teenager finds a letter written by her deceased mother (Cindy Busby) and it inspires her to change her life

The cast also includes Jordyn Ashley Olson, Karen Holness, Jaime M. Callica and Heather-Claire Nortey.

‘Saturday Night Live’ – 11:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday Night Live is off for the next two weeks while the writers prepare for three new shows in May.

In the meantime, you can check out the best episode of Season 44, featuring John Mulaney’s return to the show. Thomas Rhett also performed two songs. The next new episode airs on May 4, with Adam Sandler hosting and Shawn Mendes performing.

Photo credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images