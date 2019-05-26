What to Watch on TV Tonight: ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary, ‘Good Girls’ and More

Sunday marks the half-way point of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Even without a new episode of Game of Thrones though, there is still plenty of new shows to watch tonight.

Game of Thrones fans do have something new to check out Sunday. HBO is airing the two-hour Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary, which takes a deep dive into the making of the show’s final six episodes.

Sunday also sees the real start of summer programming, with NBC’s three-hour American Ninja Warrior special. PBS is also airing a special Memorial Day concert from Washington, D.C.

American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Skills Special

Summer means one thing for the major networks: as many reality television competition specials and episodes as possible. It all starts with NBC’s American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Skills Special at 7 p.m. ET.

The three-hour annual special includes many of the same skills challenges fans have come to love. Past specials have included a tag-team style competition, then a skills challenge for Ninjas to attempt record-breaking runs. The special provides a launching point for Season 11, which starts Wednesday.

Memorial Day Concert

Actors Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack will host Sunday’s 30th annual National Memorial Day Concert, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

According to Playbill, performers include Christopher Jackson, Amber Riley, Gavin DeGraw, Alison Krauss, Alyssa Raghu and Patti LaBelle. The National Symphony Orchestra and Pops conductor Jack Everly will provide the backing music for performers.

Killing Eve Season 2 Finale

BBC America and AMC will air the Killing Eve Season 2 finale. According to the episode description, Eve’s mission is compromised and Villanelle goes above and beyond to hit her final target.

The show was already picked up for a third season and stars Sandra Oh. Suzanne Heathcote will take over as the new showrunner.

Vida Season 2 Premiere

Vida returns on Starz with a two-episode Season 2 premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

The series stars Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada as Mexican-American sisters who live in the Eastside of Los Angeles. Season 2 starts with the bar helping out Eddy (Ser Anzoategui) with medical expenses, and the Vigilantes trying to stop Emma (Prada) form hiring a real estate agent.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

If you are not upset with how Game of Thrones ended last week, you may want to check out Game of Thrones: The Last Watch at 9 p.m. ET.

The two-hour special will take an in-depth look at how showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss put together the final season, which ended last week. Cameras will also go behind-the-scenes to show the challenges the actors and crew faced during filming.

Discovery of Witches Season 1 Finale

After Killing Eve wraps, BBC America and AMC are hoping fans will stick around for the Season 1 finale of Discovery of Witches at 9 p.m. ET.

According to TVLine, the show was already renewed for two more seasons. The series is based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy and stars Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, Valerie Pettiford, Trevor Eve and Lindsay Duncan.

Good Girls Season 2 Finale

After three hours of America Ninja Warrior, NBC is airing the final episode of Good Girls‘ second season at 10 p.m. ET. Despite low ratings, the show was picked up for a third season in April. The show stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. It was created by Jenna Bans and centers on three friends who rob a supermarket and are now living a life of crime.

The Chi

The Chi returns on Starz at 10 p.m. with “Blind Eye.”

Last week, star Jason Mitchell was fired after actresses complained about alleged harassment. However, the already-completed episodes starring the Straight Outta Compton actor will continue to air, and the show was already renewed for a third season. Mitchell also lost a role in Netflix’s upcoming movie Desperados.



