What Time is Kardashian ‘Family Feud’ on Sunday

Celebrity Family Feud returns to television on Sunday night with its Season 4 premiere, featuring members of the Kardashian, Jenner and West families going head to head for charity.

The famous family members will be split up into two teams. Team Kardashian will consist of Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Shannon, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cici Bussey and Jonathan Cheben, while Team West will feature Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson. Whichever team wins will earn a donation for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and was taped this past February. Kim gave fans a sneak peek by recording backstage footage from the taping.

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she said in one video. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment… Family Feud. So we’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners versus the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this. That we’re going to win.”

Host Steve Harvey gave some insight into the star-studded episode during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April, saying it wasn’t always supposed to be Kardashians vs. Wests.

“OK here’s what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls,” Harvey said, before explaining that grandmother Shannon wanted to play as well. “They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it’s the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I wanna play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family.”

Harvey said he was blown away by how good of a player West turned out to be.

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Harvey said. “He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working…’”

Elsewhere in Kardashian news, Kris addressed the alleged cheating scandal between Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was spotted in numerous videos and photos with other women just days before she gave birth to their child, True Thompson, but the Revenge Body host hasn’t directly addressed the issue since.

“I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead,” Kris told reporters on Friday. “I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She’s so smart and such a great girl and she’ll figure it out.”