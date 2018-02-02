‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer to Debut During Super Bowl

A trailer for the second season of HBO‘s hit Westworld will debut during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The spot will be directed by series co-creator Jonathan Nolan and will mark HBO’s first Super Bowl ad in 20 years. HBO previously bought spots in 1997 and 1998 to showcase the network, it’s safe to say this trailer will be a big deal.

Featuring footage from the upcoming season and footage exclusive to the trailer, the spot will hopefully give viewers more insight into what they can expect from the sci-fi show’s second season, which will premiere sometime this year.

A teaser photo obtained by EW shows Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) gazing intently at something while what appears to be an unfinished host stands behind him.

.@WestworldHBO season 2 trailer to debut during Super Bowl, first teaser photo (exclu) https://t.co/cEg4BE7kaN pic.twitter.com/zS1Jxv7tEO — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) February 2, 2018

The announcement follows an electronic teaser released Friday morning that indicated that executives in the park had not responded to messages issued by Delos, Inc. in regards to a new event. Viewers know that the reason for their silence is because they are nearly all dead after the Season 1 finale, which saw the park’s hosts slaughter nearly everyone.

The first trailer for Season 2 debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in July, containing footage from the season’s first few weeks of filming. Featuring a bloody piano, gun-shooting Dolores and plenty of dead bodies, the trailer indicates that a major uprising is on the way in Westworld.

Series star James Marsden previously told Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 will be “so much bigger.”

“You will not be disappointed,” he said. “The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree. The one thing I can say is that it just feels so much bigger this year. There’s a bigger cast, we’re shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown.”

