‘Westworld’ Season 2 New Footage Released

Westworld fans have been anxiously awaiting news on the HBO breakout’s second season, and with a new teaser for the channel’s upcoming offerings, they now have a new glimpse.

The footage comes at the very end of the clip and sees familiar characters including the Man in Black (Ed Harris), Teddy (James Marsden) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) in the park. Maeve (Thandie Newton) also brandishes a weapon on a man in a more modern-looking setting, fitting with the storyline that found her escaping the park.

As the clip concludes, Dolores can be heard speaking to Teddy.

“This world,” she tells him, “belongs to us.”

As fans recall, Season 1 concluded with the hosts rebelling against their human guests and creators, with Dolores seemingly recognizing her inner monologue and killing Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins).

Westworld‘s first season concluded in 2018, and fans have been wondering ever since when the second season would arrive. As of right now, the official word is Spring 2018.

Marsden previously told Entertainment Weekly that fans won’t be disappointed with the new season.

“You will not be disappointed,” he said. “The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree. The one thing I can say is that it just feels so much bigger this year. There’s a bigger cast, we’re shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown.”

