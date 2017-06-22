Production Reportedly Begins On ‘Westworld’ Season 2

The hosts are gearing up, and Westworld is one step closer to returning to HBO.

According to WestworldWatchers.com, sources are claiming that production on the second season of the hit series is set to begin today, June 22.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumors about a potential start date have been circulating for quite a while. Star Evan Rachel Wood fueled the fire by teasing her return to work on social media.

Now, heading into the last days of June, reports have surfaced that the production start is officially here.

Work is ready to begin at Santa Clarita’s Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio, where the show’s Sweetwater set is located. Folks that live in the area have said that “Delos Inc” signs were posted around the neighborhood, indicating the start of filming. Since the studio is surrounded by residential homes, companies are required to notify residents before filming.

More TV: HBO Releases Action-Packed Game of Thrones Trailer

The Sweetwater setting could mean that filming on season two will begin right where the first season left off.

While none of these reports have been confirmed by HBO or the Westworld producers, the evidence of production is definitely there, and filming will begin sooner rather than later.

Up Next: Westworld Season 2 Premiere Title Revealed