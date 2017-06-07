‘Westworld’ Star Recalls How He Learned About Bernard’s Big Twist

Warning: There are major Westworld spoilers ahead! Read at your own risk.

Whether you saw it coming a mile away, or whether it completely threw you for a loop, Westworld‘s big reveal was one for the ages. Bernard was actually the host-version of Arnold the entire time, fooling all of the other characters around him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the actor who played Bernard, the twist was a bit of a shock to him as well.

During one of The Hollywood Reporter’s actor roundtable discussions, Jeffrey Wright discussed learning about the big reveal. He said that he had known for a while, but it was a difficult thing for co-creator and producer Lisa Joy to tell him.

“I didn’t know when we shot the pilot. But when we came back to go into full production, Lisa Joy pulled me aside and said, ‘Bernard’s..uh…you know…’ This incredibly articulate woman stumbled around for 20-30 seconds. ‘He’s very complicated, how do I say this?’ Then she dropped it on me.”

More TV: Steven Ogg On Westworld’s Second Season

Once Wright knew about the major turn for his character, he and the writers were able to work small nods to the twist into the other episodes.

“There was this big reveal, but if you look back at the episodes you’ll see these breadcumbs that were already there. There were subtle hints at where it was going.”

With season two on the horizon, there’s no telling what major shocks could be in store. All anyone knows is that we’ll all have to wait until 2018 to find out.

Up Next: Emilia Clarke On The Current State Of Game of Thrones