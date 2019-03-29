‘Wendy Williams Show’ to Take Week-Long Hiatus in Midst of Host’s Alleged Relapse and Personal Difficulties

The Wendy Williams Show is going on another hiatus amid host Wendy William’s personal drama.

According to Page Six, the daytime talk show will air repeats throughout the week beginning on Monday, April 1, with episodes set to resume taping just a week later on Monday, April 8. The brief hiatus has reportedly been scheduled since fall and has “nothing to do with recent events,” according to a production source.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Wendy Williams Show is taking a previously scheduled spring break hiatus and airing repeat episodes during the week of April 1st,” a spokeswoman for the show said in a statement. “The show will return with original episodes on April 8th.”

The news, which comes less than a month after Williams made her return following a more than 2-month long hiatus, comes in the midst of a tumultuous time for the host, who announced upon her return to the talk show that she has been staying in a sober living facility in New York City.

While Williams at the time claimed that she has remained committed to her sobriety after having “a struggle with cocaine in my past,” she allegedly relapsed on Monday when she was found drunk after having checked herself out of the home. She was transported to a hospital where she was given fluids via an IV.

Although Williams has not commented on the reports, the alleged relapse comes as rumors of infidelity swirl around her 22-year marriage to Kevin Hunter, who reportedly welcomed a child with alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Hudson gave birth on March 25 at Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital, a location that was chosen that “if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” a source claimed. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The father of the baby has not yet been confirmed to be Hunter, but Williams’ husband has reportedly been seeing Hudson for upwards of 10 years and has even “put her up in an apartment in NYC.”

Rumors that Hudson was pregnant with Hunter’s child were first sparked in January, though the talk show host’s lawyer sent blogger Love B Scott a cease-and-desist letter, stating, “Mrs Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your ‘sources.’”

Williams has not yet commented on the reports surrounding her possible relapse or her husband’s alleged infidelity, though she has been spotted on numerous occasions without her wedding ring.