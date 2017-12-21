Wednesday's TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Matches Last Two Season Finales

CBS got an early Christmas present, winning Wednesday night TV ratings thanks to Survivor.

Survivor closed out its 35th season Wednesday night by crowning Ben Driebergen winner in a finale that was steady with not only the previous week's episode, but also the previous two finales. Airing in the 8 o'clock timeslot, the finale drew in a 1.9 rating and 8.7 million viewers. The season 35 reunion special, which aired directly after, drew a 1.2 and 6 million viewers, up 23% from the reunion special on December 14, 2016.

Over on The CW, Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer grabbed a 0.3 in the key demo and 1.4 million viewers, while the special Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies drew a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.

On NBC, Pitch Perfect saw 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Both ABC and Fox only aired repeats, the latter ending the night with an average rating of 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers. ABC averaged a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers.