Cartoon Network Spinoff Renewed for Season 2

We Bare Bears fans might still be missing the Cartoon Network series, but its spinoff, We Baby Bears, is alive and well. On Monday, WarnerMedia Kids & Family renewed We Baby Bears for Season 2. It was reported as a joint venture for Cartoon Network, the show’s broadcast home, and HBO Max, the show’s streaming home. (Season 1 dropped on HBO Max after its broadcast run was completed; it is unclear if that strategy will change for Season 2.)

In a press release, WarnerMedia hyped up the fact that We Baby Bears was the TV network’s No. 1 telecast during the week Season 1 premiered. The ratings the spinoff pulled in gave the channel its best Saturday viewership since April 2021. Six million total viewers have watched We Baby Bears via linear and a full episode shared to YouTube drew in 7 million views. HBO Max data was not yet in, due to the fact that the service added the show on the same date as its renewal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amy Friedman, Warner Bros.’s Head of Kids & Family Programming, issued the following statement about the show’s renewal: “Since its launch, We Baby Bears has been delivering stellar creative and performance highs. We knew the audience would follow these superbly cute brothers anywhere they go! Cartoon Network Studios made yet another show with originality, hilarity, and heart. Not your typical babies, the new season takes the bears to more fantastical places with even more colorful characters, told in an epic and modern way.”

We Bear Bears creator Daniel Chong and We Bear Bears director Manny Hernandez are on board as executive producers again, as they were for Season 1. Hernandez is stepping down from showrunner duties, though. Calvin Wong, known for his work on Cartoon Network’s Regular Show and HBO Max’s Close Enough, will take over on that front.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “We Baby Bears follows Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear – as their younger baby selves – traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. Along the way, they meet new friends, learn a few lessons and discover that ‘home’ can mean wherever they are, as long as they’re together.”

This spinoff follows the original animated series’ 140-episode run. The original show’s saga ended with a movie in 2020 that was aptly titled We Bare Bears: The Movie. The baby bears were also a regular part of We Bare Bears, starring segments in place of their adult counterparts fairly often.