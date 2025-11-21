‘Watson’: Clarke Peters Guest Stars as Watson’s Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Clarke Peters is guest starring on an all-new episode of Watson, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Giant Steps,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Watson’s father, Hamish (Clarke Peters), visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts.”

“As Annabelle’s condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Mary reunites with Hamish, who is still treating her like a daughter-in-law despite her divorce from Watson. Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor joins them, and they have a somewhat awkward reunion. Watson offers to do Annabelle’s examination since the ER doctors haven’t been by, so Mary gives Hamish a tour of the hospital.

This is the first time that fans are being introduced to Watson’s father, played by Clarke Peters. The actor, 73, is best known for his roles as Lester Freamon on The Wire from 2002 to 2008and Albert Lambreaux on Treme from 2010 to 2013. Additional credits include John Wick, The Best of Me, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Da 5 Bloods, The Corner, The Divide, Chance, His Dark Materials, The Irregulars, and Towards Zero. Stage credits include Guys & Dolls, Chicago, Othello, King Lear, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Watson premiered in January and, alongside Chestnut, also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Robert Carlyle is a recurring guest star in the second season, appearing as Sherlock Holmes. In Season 2, Watson and the fellows remain determined “in their mission to investigate and treat the world’s most rare diseases for their clinic’s patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past – one that lies hidden within his own body.”

Take a look at the exclusive clip above and watch a new episode of Watson on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of FBI. All episodes of Watson are streaming on Paramount+, where new ones are available to stream the day after they premiere.