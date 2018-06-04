Watch ‘The Talk’ Host Sara Gilbert Address ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Sara Gilbert spoke at length about the Roseanne cancellation on Monday’s episode of The Talk.

Gilbert, an executive producer and star of Roseanne, condemned the Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet last Tuesday. A few hours later, the show was officially cancelled. However, Gilbert’s daytime talk show, The Talk, had planned to take the week off, airing pre-recorded episodes until Friday. Finally, on Monday, she and her co-hosts addressed the controversial situation.

.@THEsaragilbert reacts to the news of her show #Roseanne being canceled after racist tweet: “This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way… However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.” pic.twitter.com/ouClfrZorS — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018



“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end that way,” Gilbert said. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I stand by the decision ABC made.”

Gilbert got a resounding round of applause for the statement, and the other women at the table all seemed to agree with her. Sheryl Underwood added praise for ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, and all the other executives who worked swiftly to drop the show after Barr’s offensive tweet.

“As a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very, very proud of Channing Dungey, who’s the president of ABC Entertainment,” Underwood said. “And as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to do the right thing.”

The show was cancelled last Tuesday after Barr posted a late night tweet comparing former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr was responding to a conspiracy theory that Jarrett had illegally covered up crimes for the government, and she also implied that she was associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

While she wouldn’t be on the air for the week, Gilbert responded to the tweet in a post of her own early that morning.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” she wrote. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.” Later, after the cancellation, she got online again.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

Barr seemed to be upset that Gilbert and co-star Michael Fishman had condemned her racism without speaking to her personally. Later, in a now deleted tweet, she wrote that she forgave them.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” she tweeted. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”