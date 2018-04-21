Matt LeBlanc Talking About the ‘Friends’ Trifle Will Make You Lose Your Appetite

It has been 14 years since Friends ended, but Matt LeBlanc still had a new secret to share with fans, but it’s not exactly one you may want to hear.

While on The Graham Norton Show, LeBlanc talked about the season six episode “The One Where Ross Got High,” where Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) made a desert trifle for dinner. Rachel messed up the recipe since two pages of a cookbook got stuck together, and made a desert trifle with meat inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the show it was disgusting. In reality, it was not too bad. According to LeBlanc, it was just custard and bananas. But in the story, Ross, played by David Schwimmer, had to eat an entire piece because he didn’t want to insult Rachel.

After the director yelled cut, Schwimmer spit out some of the cake onto his plate because he was eating it too fast. LeBlanc, who played Joey, said he looked away from the table at the time. Next, LeBlanc offered to take some of Schwimmer’s piece onto his plate without realizing that he was now eating something his co-star just spit out!

“As we were cutting, he kind of spits it back on his plate,” LeBlanc told Norton. “And I’m looking the other way. I didn’t see him spit it back on the plate, so I take his plate and go ‘Give it to me,’ and scrape some on my plate … and then we [start filming again], but now I’m eating it. We finished the take. No one said anything to me!”

LeBlanc told Norton that he did not find out about what he really ate until he watched the blooper reel during the wrap party at the end of the season.

While LeBlanc is open to talking about his past on Friends, he does not want to play Joey again. Fans have held out hope for a Friends revival, similar to the Roseanne and Will & Grace revivals, but LeBlanc told The Daily Mail he is against it.

“I don’t want to do it – simple,” he said. “People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person’s life after college, before you settle down and start a family. To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don’t know what the story would be now. They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn’t be the same.”

LeBlanc continued, “Put bluntly, I don’t think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy. Fine when he was drinking coffee in Central Perk, or auditioning for a job. Not so much fun if he’s undergoing a medical procedure. We were a lot younger then and I think that’s how the characters should stay. Normally I’d never say never, but in the case of Friends I would say definitely never.”

LeBlanc can afford to say no to a Friends revival. The 50-year-old now stars on CBS’ Man With A Plan and hosts Top Gear in the U.K. He also recently starred in Showtime’s Episodes, which earned him a Golden Globe in 2012 and four Emmy nominations.