Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Take on the Largest Cyst Yet

The preview for Dr. Sandra Lee’s TLC series, Dr. Pimple Popper, shows what happens when Lee meets the biggest cyst she has ever seen.

In the one-minute trailer, shared with The Daily Mail, audiences get a taste of the high-pressure environment inside the Southern California dermatologist’s office. One man comes in with a large cyst on his left leg, just above the knee. We see the man struggle to put pants on over it.

“It’s so painful,” the patient said in the clip. I just have to scream my lungs out. It’s taken over my life.”

Later on, Lee is shown trying to pop the cyst.

“I think you’ve got the world’s biggest cyst,” she told him.

“Is it too late to back out of this?” the patient replies.

Lee goes ahead with the procedure though, slicing the cyst in half. Once it opens, creamy white fluid and material is seen pouring out of it.

“That is a lot of cyst,” the doctor said.

The clip also looks at the other unique cases she will be handling on the show, which will go beyond the calmly narrated videos her YouTube channel is famous for. She takes on patients with other skin conditions, including one woman with pustules on her stomach.

“Nobody completely understands. They don’t,” the woman said in the clip. She is later seen in tears at Lee’s office before the procedure begins.

“Dr. Pimple Popper provides a complete window into my world as a busy dermatologist,” Lee said in a statement released by TLC. “The TLC viewer goes on a journey with my patients during this series; first, you meet the patients in their hometown and see how their skin condition affects their life and the people around them. You understand how devastating their condition really is, how it affects their everyday life, and how they interact with others and the world. I evaluate every patient and decide on a treatment course to help their skin conditions – and afterward, we see how we have really transformed their lives!”

Lee has been an internet celebrity since 2015, when her Instagram clips of pimple pops began to go viral. She soon began posting longer clips, some that last more than a half-hour on YouTube, where she has over 3.7 million followers. Her fans are dubbed “Popoholics,” and many have said they find her voice calming and relaxing.

“Many people actually watch my videos if they are having a panic attack, or to help them sleep,” Lee told LadBible earlier this year. “I also think it may give some people a little rush… similar to what a person may feel from riding a rollercoaster or watching a scary movie. And I think it’s fascinating for many people to see what can come out of the skin of a regular, normal, healthy human.”

TLC also announced this week that Dr. Pimple Popper will debut on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET.