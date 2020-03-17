Watch Al Roker Deliver the Weather From Home During 'Today' Show Absence Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid his 15-day self isolation break from the Today show due to coronavirus concerns, Al Roker is doing the national weather from his kitchen. The 65-year-old appeared on Tuesday morning's live broadcast from the safety of his home as he and co-host Craig Melvin stay home out of an abundance of caution after a Today show third hour staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Roker appeared via a livestream multiple times Tuesday morning, assuring viewers that he's feeling good and is still up for delivering weather news to those across the nation. "Thanks to all of our [NBC News] [tech] folks and [weather team] for getting me on the air from home," Roker tweeted Tuesday morning. He also added the hashtags "#stayhomechallenge" and "#withyouToday." He assured viewers that no NBC News crew was with him at home as he broadcast from his iPad.

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive. Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

Roker also said he has no symptoms, and tweeted "thoughts and prayers for those suffering, health care professionals and first responders."

"Feeling fine. Don't worry about us," he wrote on Twitter alongside a video of Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announcing the news of the staffer's diagnosis. "Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and [First Responders] helping."

Roker's new work-from-home setup is similar to many Americans' across the country as businesses have enacted remote policies. Today is among those adapting to the virus outbreak, with a source telling Deadline that Guthrie and Kotb will co-anchor from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., but that the 9 a.m. third hour — hosted by Roker and Melvin — will air previously taped segments. Guthrie and Kotb will reportedly anchor live news segments at the top of the hour, as they did Monday.

The 10 a.m. fourth hour of Today, hosted by Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, will air previously taped shows as well. The in-studio staff of Today has been scaled back as the show takes social distancing precautions, including all editorial staff members being asked to work from home while NBC completed its social mapping exercise.

The company is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A [where the show is produced]," NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said.