Watch ABC Trailers for Nathan Fillion’s ‘The Rookie’ and Other New Shows

ABC has released trailers for Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie, as well as a number of other brand new series.

The network held its 2018 Upfronts on Tuesday, revealing all of their returning shows and all of the freshman shows that they will be airing.

Among them is the new series, The Rookie, which stars Fillion as a near-middle-aged man who decides to take on a new career.

Fans will remember that Fillion had great success with the series Castle, which was also on ABC.

Scroll down to check out the first trailer for The Rookie, as well as handful of ABC’s other new series.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

A Million Little Things: A group of friends gets a wake-up-call after one of them dies.

Stars: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.

THE FIX

The Fix: A former prosecutor has moved on with her life after a detrimental case, but now the killer she was hunting has stuck again.

Stars: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

GRAND HOTEL

Grand Hotel: A telenovela-style Soap-drama “set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach.”

Stars: Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

The Kids Are Alright: A comedy set in the 1970s, this series explores the day-in-day-out life of a “an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons.”

Stars: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Sawyer Barth, Andy Walken, and Santino Bernard.

THE ROOKIE

The Rookie: John Nolan has always dreamed of becoming a cop, but will he fair well as middle-aged rookie police officer?

Stars: Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

SINGLE PARENTS

Single Parents: “A group of dysfunctional single parents lean on each other as they raise their kids.”

Stars: Taran Killam (pictured above right), Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.

WHISKEY CAVALIER

Whiskey Cavalier: This dramady focuses on FBI super-agent Will Chase, codename: “WHISKEY CAVALIER,” as he leads a his own team alongside CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, codename: “FIERY TRIBUNE.”

Stars: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.

Renewed ABC Series

While there are a few new shows to get excited about, a number of ABC’s established series have been renewed.

Those series are as follows:

Shark Tank

Dancing With the Stars

The Good Doctor

black-ish

Splitting Up Together

The Goldbergs

American Housewife

Modern Family

How to Get Away with Murder

Grey’s Anatomy

Station 19

Fresh Off the Boat

Speechless

Roseanne

Child Support (game show)

American Idol

The Bachelor

For the People

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.