'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' Alum and Emmy Winner Dies: Allan Blye Was 87

Blye was best known for his role as Captain Blye on 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' and wrote numerous variety shows and specials.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood alum Allan Blye has died. According to Deadline, the actor and writer, who originated the role of Captain Blye on the educational children's television series, died on Oct. 4 in Palm Desert, California at 87 years old. The Winnipeg, Canada native appeared on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood over 200 times from 1961 to 1965. Tom and Dick Smothers talked him into moving to Los Angeles to write and produce their variety show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

Blye was the head writer and worked alongside Steve Martin, Bob Einstein, Rob Reiner, and Carl Gottlieb early in their careers. Blye then co-created The Andy Williams Show and The Sonny and Cher Show with Chris Bearde. He also produced and served as head writer for both series. On top of that, Blye wrote numerous television specials and partnered with Einstein.

Three years later, Blye and Einstein created Bizarre and, soon after, spinoff series The Super Dove Osborne Show. Blye also created Super Dave in 1987 and Super Dave's All Stars in 1997, also serving as a writer on both shows along with Comic Relief V, The Bobby Vinton Show, Red Foxx, Joey & Dad, The Sonny Comedy Revue, The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, and more. His final project was 2009's Super Dave's Spike Tacular, where he served as creator, writer, and executive producer.

Meanwhile, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood was not the only show Allan Blye had acted on. He appeared on Playdate, The Forest Rangers, Pat Paulsen's Half a Comedy Hour, The Andy Williams Show, and The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. Blye won two Emmys throughout his career. Once in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and again in 197 for Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series for Van Dyke and Company. He was nominated for a total of 13 Emmys.

Allan Blye is survived by his wife Rita; his brother Garry Blye; his six children: Debra, Jeffrey, Rob, Kate, Charlie, and Sam, and three grandchildren, Julian, Jeremy, and Scarlett Blye. His funeral will be held at Temple Sinai of Palm Desert on Wednesday October 9 at 2 p.m. Contributions can be made in his honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to support Parkinson's research.