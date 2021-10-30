‘Walker’ Star Surprises With Exit From The CW Series After Season 2

Walker star Lindsey Morgan surprisingly announced her decision to leave The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot in the middle of Season 2 for personal reasons. The new season started Thursday night, and Morgan will continue appearing in several more episodes as a series regular. The date of her last episode was not announced. Morgan played Micki Ramirez, the partner of Jared Padelecki’s Cordell Walker.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in a statement to Deadline. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Morgan recently told the show’s producers she planned to leave. They all voiced their support for her decision, including Padelecki, who also serves as an executive producer. “Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out,” the former Supernatural star said. “I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

“It’s been a true pleasure to work with Lindsey,” showrunner Anna Fricke told Deadline. “I admire her as a person and as a professional. She will of course be missed, but we truly support her and celebrate the impact she has made on this show.”

The departure appears to be amicable, as The CW and series producer CBS Studios hinted Morgan could come back as a guest star. “We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best,” they said in a joint statement. “She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return.”

Morgan played Micki Ramirez, who becomes Walker’s new partner when he returns to Austin after two years of undercover work. In Season 2, Micki goes undercover herself and Walker is concerned for her safety. Like Padalecki, Morgan was familiar to The CW audiences. She previously starred in seven seasons of The 100. Walker debuted in January 2021, just two months after the series finale of Padalecki’s previous show, Supernatural, aired.

Walker is a reboot of Chuck Norris’ hit ’90s series Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001. The original series was created by Albert S. Ruddy, Leslie Greif, Paul Haggis, and Christopher Canaan. Fricke developed the reboot, which has been the most-watched show on The CW since its debut. Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kate Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annabele also star. Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.