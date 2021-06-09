'Walker' Star Suffers Pregnancy Loss

✖

Odette Annable shared the tragic news that she and her husband Dave Annable suffered a pregnancy loss. The 36-year-old Walker actress opened up about the tragedy in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside a pair of black-and-white photos from when she was 15 weeks along, though Annable tragically stated the images were "not a pregnancy announcement" but rather an announcement over how she had suffered her third pregnancy loss.

Opening up about the tragedy, the actress revealed she and her husband "finally felt like we were in the right place" to expand their family after reconciling in August 2020 following their nine-month split. She said their "gift was this baby in my belly," adding that she and Dave were "elated" to learn they were expecting. Annable revealed that she and her husband had previously suffered two miscarriages following the birth of their daughter, 5-year-old Charlie Mae. She went on to write that the images included in the post were taken in December when she was 1 month into her pregnancy and that the June 8 post was made on what would have been her due date, but sadly "there was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

Annable went on to explain that she chose to publicly discuss her pregnancy loss in order to offer a more candid look at her life, rather than just the "highlight reel." The actress acknowledged that "what you see on a social media page isn’t always what's going on in real life." Explaining that her social media accounts "consists mostly of a highlight reel" and she tries to "keep it as authentic as I can," she also tries "feels good to me. But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way."

"I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together," she continued. "It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it. I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter."

Annable went on to write that the experience has given her "a new appreciation" for her husband, who she said has been "a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well." She added that the loss of her pregnancy made her "marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child." She ended the post by writing, "what a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."

Shortly after Annable shared the announcement, her husband posted it to his own account. The sad announcement has been met with many messages of support, including from Annable's The Astronaut Wives Club co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who commented, "love you [heart emoji] Dave [heart emoji] Charlie [heart emoji] and your precious angel shining bright on the other side."