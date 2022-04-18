Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama Look Is Being Mocked Online After New Showtime Series Premieres

The long-awaited Viola Davis portal of former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. There were some who didn’t think Davis could pull off the role because of some believe the two do not look alike. But after photos of the new Showtime project surfaced, such chatter subsides. The series, which premiered on Sunday, April 17, is being viewed by millions. And while no one is complaining about Davis’ known stellar acting skills, it’s a facial characteristic that has social media ablaze.

The series The First Lady chronicles Michelle’s devotion and work behind the scenes as her husband Barack became the first Black president in U.S. history. The ridicule is due to an apparent character choice of Davis, with many questioning why Davis purses her lips on several times in the debut episode. Michelle is known for doing such, but some find Davis doing so overkill.

https://youtu.be/j36nGWGC5FI

Regardless, Davis has been vocal about how much she’s taken this specific project seriously. She’s stated: “You don’t want to insult them by your portrayal … As much as we feel like we know Michelle Obama — and I did everything I could to research — there are those private moments where there’s some level of creative decision-making that you have to take … There are small minutiae that I can just take creative license with and hope that I’m not insulting her with it. That’s what you have to navigate as an artist.” Michelle also gave her approval. But not many social media users are happy.

What would Michelle do?

https://twitter.com/MJFINESSELOVER/status/1515123264401645573?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Michelle gave Davis her seal of approval on the project. Many are waiting to see what her final thoughts are since the series began airing.

Davis or Stevie J?

https://twitter.com/Lezarellar/status/1515780038708375556?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One user compared Viola’s impersonation to that of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J. Stevie is infamous for doing his famous “rat face.”

Spread it out

With as many complaints as David has been getting, you’d think she was doing the pursed lips in every scene. But this user says she did it too often.

Hoping it’s just in one episode

https://twitter.com/IamDKai/status/1513871325579862017?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user just doesn’t want to see the pursed lips every episode. Davis is clearly one of the best method actors out there.

She nailed it

https://twitter.com/_theeunicorn_/status/1515776135904305153?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While others are complaining, this Twitter user is congratulating Davis on picking up on Michelle’s characteristics. They gave Dvis kudos.

Doing it too much

https://twitter.com/augustsrain/status/1515761058677415948?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user doesn’t deny that Michelle didn’t purse her lips. Instead, they feel Davis is doing it too much.