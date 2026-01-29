‘Victorious’ Alum Liz Gillies Transforms Into Murderous Masseuse in ‘The Hunting Party’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

Get ready to see Liz Gillies in a whole new way.

The Victorious and Dynasty star transforms into a neck-snapping serial killer known as the Masseuse in Thursday’s episode of NBC’s The Hunting Party, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of her murderous debut.

Working on a client on her massage table, Gillies’ Amanda Weiss notes that the woman is “a little tighter than usual,” asking her if she has been doing the exercises she had previously shown her.

The woman insists she’s been “trying,” as Amanda continues that “it’s important to take time to relax, to release the tension.”



She goes on, “And sorry again for canceling last week so last minute. It’s just that, uh-” only to be interrupted by her client, who insists that it’s “fine.” Amanda, undeterred, continues, “No, it’s just that my sister’s been sick for a while, well, longer than a while. and she actually just passed.”

It’s at that moment the client asks, “Sorry, do you mind if we don’t talk?” It’s then that she sealed her fate, as Amanda walks around the table, takes her neck and snaps it, killing her instantly. “Deep breath in,” she tells her victim. “That’s it.”

Back at the base, ex–FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) has gathered together with her team after receiving news that a body of a man in Kentucky was found with bruises on his neck and torso. The prints at the scene matched Amanda, one of the dangerous inmates to escape the top-secret government prison known as “The Pit,” meaning it’s up to Bex and her small team to track her down once again.



Bex is familiar with Amanda’s spree killing, having written a paper about her at Quantico, “And then I didn’t get a massage for three years,” she quipped.

Jonathan Peck (Luke Forbes) explains, “Amanda Weiss was the product of a physically and psychologically abusive mother and showed classic early indicators of psychopathy: shallow affect, manipulative charm, a tendency for calculated violence.”

But Amanda had a soft spot for her sister Lucy, who was “in and out of drug rehabs” throughout her teenage years.

“Amanda acted as Lucy’s shield,” Bex chimes in. “The sisterly bond they forged came from unfortunate circumstances, but she grounded Amanda, preventing her from pursuing her violent fantasies. …Which is why, when Lucy OD’d on fentanyl, Amanda snapped.”

Killing six of her massage clients in a week, Amanda became a rare female spree killer, as she felt “destabilized” and “abandoned” by her sister’s death.

Now, the team will have to hunt Amanda down, as the episode description teases she has “darker plans in mind” for a woman she kidnaps.

The Hunting Party airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.