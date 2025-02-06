Andrea Mitchell is saying goodbye to her MSNBC show after more than 16 years. The TV news host, 78, will anchor the final episode of Andrea Mitchell Reports on Friday, Feb. 7, according to Deadline, having previously announced in October that she would be ending the eponymous program following the presidential inauguration.

Mitchell will remain NBC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent. “In my heart and soul, I am first and foremost a reporter and a storyteller,” Mitchell on her program in October while announcing the big news. “After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most.”

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent & Chief Washington Correspondent, appears on “Meet the Press” in Washington D.C., Sunday April 21, 2024. — (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

“Still with NBC News and at MSNBC. Still as Chief Washington and Foreign Affairs Correspondent. Just not on a schedule of a daily show,” she continued. “From primaries, debates, elections and inaugurals here at home to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue as it has always been to bring you, our viewers, the major newsmakers shaping our country and the world right here on MSNBC.”

Mitchell said she was looking forward to bringing viewers “new ways” of reporting “right here across all of NBC News and MSNBC for many years to come.”

Mitchell’s final show comes days after her longtime NBC News colleague Chuck Todd announced he was exiting the network after nearly two decades and would be taking his Chuck Toddcast podcast with him.

Andrea Mitchell attends the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,’” Todd, 52, wrote to NBC News staffers in a memo issued on Jan. 31. “So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”

NBC News confirmed Todd’s exit in a statement, adding, “We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to Meet the Press and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”