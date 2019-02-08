‘Veep’ Returns for Final Season This Spring, HBO Reveals

The final season of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ acclaimed political satire Veep begins in March, HBO said Friday.



Veep will be back on Sunday, March 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET. While past seasons have run 10 episodes, the final season will only run seven episodes.

When we last heard from Veep, Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer was preparing to mount a political comeback with dreams of finally being elected president. Although she served as the first female president, but only after her predecessor resigned.

Thanks to some bizarre political maneuvering, Laura Montez (Andrea Savage) became president at the end of Season 5. In Season 6, Selina wrote a book and struggled to find backing for her presidential library. At the end though, Selina decided to run for president again.

In January, Louis-Dreyfus and HBO shared the first full trailer for the final season, showcasing some of the best moments from the show’s first six seasons.

Back in October 2017, writer/director/producer David Mandel revealed the Season 7 premiere is titled “Iowa,” hinting that Selina’s team will be trying to drum up support in the Iowa Caucuses.

Season 6 ended in June 2017, and production on Season 7 was delayed during Louis-Dreyfus’ fight with breast cancer.

“First and foremost, we had stalled Veep production because of my situation,” Louis-Dreyfus said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2018. “A lot of people worked for me, so I knew I really couldn’t keep it private because I had to tell everybody what was going on.”

She later explained that the situation helped her understand why it is important for more people to have affordable health care.

“I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care,” the former Seinfeld star said. “I very much considered the notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying.”

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci as an American take on his U.K. political parody series The Thick of It. Louis-Dreyfus won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for all six seasons, while the show’s last three seasons won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.

Other members of the Veep cast include Tony Hale as Gary, Anna Chlumsky as Amy, Reid Scott as Dan, Matt Walsh a Mike, Timothy Simons as Jonah, Gary Cole as Kent, Sam Richardson as Richard, Kevin Dunn as Ben and Sara Sutherland as Selina’s daughter Catherine.

Photo credit: HBO