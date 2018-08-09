‘Veep’ Production Restarts as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates Comeback Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back in action. The actress shared a group selfie with her fellow Veep cast mates during a table read for two episodes from the upcoming seventh season.

“Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this?” she joked, tagging Veep‘s official Instagram account and adding, “Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!”

In the photo, Louis-Dreyfus grinned for the camera as co-stars like Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott and Matt Walsh goofed off in the background.

It looks as if production has resumed on the critically acclaimed HBO comedy since Louis-Dreyfus announced her breast cancer diagnosis almost a year ago. Fans have been avidly awaiting new episodes from the political series.

“Omg this has me jumping for joy!!!!!!!” one person wrote in the comments section.

“Yes!!! I can’t wait for this. One of the best shows ever made 😊🙏🏼❤️” another fan said.

“Praise Jesus! We need you, now more than ever!” another said.

Hale previously told Entertainment Tonight that production was scheduled to pick up over the summer and that Louis-Dreyfus was “great.” It was put on hold while she underwent treatment.

“She’s great,” Hale said at the premiere for Love, Simon in March. “She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on. But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer. She’s really doing fantastic.”

The 57-year-old actress has regularly shared updates during her cancer treatment since announcing the diagnosis in September 2017. In February, she shared a first post-operation photo saying she received “great results” after surgery. “Hey cancer, F— you!” she wrote.

Before undergoing surgery in February, she underwent chemotherapy in February.

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus shared photos from her family vacation in Hawaii looking happy and healthy.

It’s been almost a year since the Seinfeld star announced her diagnosis, just days after winning yet another Emmy award for her role.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Veep, created by Armando Iannucchi, has won 17 Emmys, including six for Louis-Dreyfus and two for Hale. It also won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Its upcoming seventh season will be its final, something that was decided before Louis-Dreyfus’ diagnosis.