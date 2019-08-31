‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Fans Celebrate and Honor Valerie Harper Following Her Death at 80

Longtime fans of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda paid tribute to Valerie Harper, following her death on Friday. Harper became a household name playing Rhoda Morgenstern on the two shows. Harper battled lung and brain cancers and died a week after her 80th birthday.

Loved her. Mary always needed her Rhoda. RIP #ValerieHarper pic.twitter.com/nmgUPp2jqD — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 30, 2019

“We’ve lost another brilliantly talented television icon! RIP [Valerie Harper]! Your work will be appreciated for generations to come! I know you’re reunited w/ your best friend [Mary Tyler Moore],” actor Brett Everett Young wrote.

“Sad to hear about the passing of [Valerie Harper]. She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile,” Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts wrote.

Harper’s fans also took to her Facebook page to send their condolences to her family.

“So sad to hear the news of her passing. I’m glad to hear she was able to celebrate her long and inspiring life with her 80th birthday. May God rest her beautiful soul,” one fan wrote.

“Love and deepest sympathy from us. Brave fighter. Prayers to family and friends. Loved any role she played, know that she was so loved by the world,” another added.

The four-time Emmy winner’s family told ABC7 that Harper died at 10:06 a.m. The cause of death was not immediately available.

I was lucky to meet Valerie Harper at the LA premiere of @TheFieldsMovie which starred Cloris Leachman. Hanging with Rhoda and Phyllis in 2010. #ValerieHarper pic.twitter.com/DB65AZWxrF — Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) August 30, 2019

Harper was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009 and a rare form of brain cancer in 2013. She was told she only had months to live after the second diagnosis, but she beat expectations, even appearing on Dancing with the Stars months later.

The actress began her career on the stage and screen in the late 1950s, but it was not until 1970 that she finally scored her breakthrough role when she was cast as Rhoda for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Rhoda’s friendship with Mary was the heart of the show, but her character’s popularity meant she could have her own spin-off.

Harper left May Tyler Moore in 1974 to star in Rhoda, which ran until 1978. She returned to Mary Tyler Moore in 1977 for the last episode of the iconic series.

Rhoda helped Harper win four Emmys, three for Mary Tyler Moore and a fourth for Rhoda. She also earned a Golden Globe in 1975, and Golden Globe nominations for the movies Chapter Two and Freebie and the Bean.

Harper continued acting into her 70s, appearing in episodes of 2 Broke Girls, Hot in Cleveland, Drop Dead Diva and Melissa & Joey. Her final credited role was voicing a character in an episode of American Dad! earlier this year.

She is survived by husband Tony Cacciotti and daughter Christina.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images