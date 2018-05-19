USA Network Cancels ‘Falling Water’ After 2 Seasons

USA Network is done with Falling Water.

The drama series starring Lizzie Brochere aired for two seasons and will not return for a third.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series hailed from creators Blake Masters and the late Henry Bromwell, who passed away in 2013. Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) and exec produced the drama, which was a passion project for Bromwell before his death.

Falling Water was USA’s lowest-rated drama series for two seasons, averaging 140,000 viewers among adults 18-49 and tumbling even lower in its second season (only 90,000 viewers in the demo tuned in).

Given the lack of interest, the series would normally have been canceled after its freshman season — but a deal with Amazon helped secure the drama a surprise second season (with a new showrunner) at the NBCUniversal-owned cable network.

The supernatural drama followed three strangers who realized they are dreaming parts of the same dream. As they delve deeper into the meaning behind their connection to each other, they realize that the implications are much larger than their personal fates, and the future of the world lies in their hands.

Along with Brochere, the series also starred David Ajala and Will Yun Lee.

After the cancellation USA Network‘s drama roster now includes Suits, its spinoff series Suits: Second City, Colony, Mr. Robot, Queen of the South, Shooter, The Sinner and Unsolved.

The latest season finale of Suits saw the exit of series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. Markle is set to marry Prince Harry of Wales and join the British Royal Family in May.

Adams opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to leave the series.

“I started thinking about leaving at the end of the first half of season six, after Mike was released from prison,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter. “From a story point of view, I was a little unsure of what was left for him to do. Mike had made the pledge during his trial that if he were allowed to continue to practice the law, he would dedicate his time and energy to underrepresented people and not big, corporate interests. I wasn’t sure how we were going to work that version of the character into the fabric of the show. [Suits boss] Aaron Korsh and I talked about it and he pitched this idea of Harvey (Macht) offering a one-for-one deal that would keep Mike working at the firm so he could gather the resources to go and do more pro-bono cases. That brought up an interesting season seven. And I’m proud of how this season turned out.”

As far as Markle, Adams says the timing of their departure was something they never discussed, but it made their last scenes together even more bittersweet.

‘Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that’s just beginning now,” Adams said. “…There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot. We both knew that we wouldn’t be coming back. It made every one of our scenes that much more special. We had a great time…”

However, Adams did not rule out returning to the show for a guest appearance if the opportunity arose.

Suits will return for its eighth season in late 2018, with Katherine Heigl set to join the cast and challenge the stars quo of the series.