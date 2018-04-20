Tyler Hilton Hints at ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot Happening

With all of the reboots and remakes currently happening in television and film, fans are constantly offering up suggestions as to what past project should take on new life.

The popular teen drama One Tree Hill is one of those projects, and actor and musician Tyler Hilton opened up about the possibility of a reboot while speaking to Us Weekly at WE Day’s Party With a Purpose x PacSun in West Hollywood on Wednesday, April 18.

“Dude, we ask that every year. Who knows? I mean, it’s so random,” Hilton shared. “But I’m so into Roseanne and every time I’m asked about it, I’m like, ‘It could happen. You never know.’”

The 34-year-old joined the show as Chris Keller in Season 2, appearing as a guest multiple times before being promoted to series regular in the show’s ninth and final season.

One Tree Hill premiered in 2003 on The WB, with its finale airing in 2012 on The CW. The cast included stars like Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and more, and Hilton shared that the group is still close years after the show concluded, seeing and speaking to each other often.

“Yeah, we do actually. I mean, it’s crazy. We have, like, nine years, and through our formative years too and, like, our college years, which I feel like some of your closest friends come out of. So we see each other all the time,” he shared. “Also, there’s conventions still around the world. We see each other every year at those. And I’m playing at the Troubadour next Thursday, and so a lot of them are coming out to that too, which will be fun. I’m playing with Kate Voegele, who’s also on the show.”

Voegele joined the series as Mia Catalano during season 5, and she and Hilton often sing a cover of Ryan Adams’ “When the Stars Go Blue” at their shows. Hilton originally performed the track with cast member Bethany Joy Lenz during the series.

“Oh, yeah. And me and Kate do it together, people have been loving it,” he said. “They go crazy.”

Hilton also noted that the show’s new life on streaming services has expanded its audience even more.

“It’s insane, Netflix brought this whole other round of people. Like, every time I’m on tour, the fans are all still, like, 18 to 25,” he said. “Now it’s on Hulu! I was just at this college and they were, like, ‘Oh yeah, we watch it on Hulu.’ … It’s just so crazy, there are so many shows out there and they like us. It’s cool though.”

Photo Credit: The CW