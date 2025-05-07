Two Major ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Characters Got Married in Series Finale

Two fan-favorite characters in The Righteous Gemstones got the happy ending they deserved.

The popular HBO comedy from Danny McBride ended its fourth and final season on Sunday, but not before capping things off with a long-awaited wedding.

In Gemstones, a raunchy, off-the-wall comedy revolving around three siblings who run a megachurch empire in South Carolina but don’t always practice what they preach, youth pastor Kelvin Gemstone (Adam DeVine from Workaholics) and his assistant Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero, School of Rock) have always had a weird and comedically homoerotic will-they-won’t-they situation.

At the end of last season, the two finally made their feelings known by making out before the start of a church service, but plenty of questions remained. Most of Kelvin’s storyline in season 4 revolved around his leadership of a new, queer-friendly youth ministry, but refusing to make his relationship with Keefe entirely public for fear of losing his shot to win big at the Top Christ Following Man awards.

In the end, however, he declares on national television that he is out and proud; if the awards ceremony has a problem with that, he doesn’t need to win anyway. He later wins anyway, and makes his relationship public.

In the movie-length series finale That the Man of God May Be Complete, riding high off his award-winning success, Kelvin proposes to Keefe in their treehouse. The end of the episode is a long wedding sequence between the two, where the audience gets a final look at each character from the series as they dance the night away.

Naturally, fans online were enthused about seeing the couple finally tie the knot.

“i can’t believe the righteous gemstones ended with kelvin and keefe wedding. like i was there when people were arguing on reddit that kelvin wasn’t gay,” one user wrote on Twitter/X. “watching this on loop trying not to cry noticing how keefe is so excited he leans in too early to kiss kelvin,” another wrote.

“kelvin and keefe married, baby billy alive and with his family, aimee leigh ghost cameo… righteous gemstones the show that you are,” another user wrote.

All four seasons of The Righteous Gemstones are now streaming on HBO Max.