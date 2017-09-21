Owner of Iconic ‘Twin Peaks’ House Welcomes Fans

One of the bigger trends in fandom in recent years has been traveling to iconic locations featured in movies and TV shows, whether it be the diner from Seinfeld or Michael Myers’ house from Halloween. All you Twin Peaks fans can add another destination to your list if you’re in Everett, WA and want to visit the Palmer household, as the new owner considers it “a real joy” to show fans around the iconic interior.

“We knew about Twin Peaks. Our son had told us about Twin Peaks,” current homeowner Mary Reber told Vulture. “I was raising my young kids in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and didn’t happen to watch it then. But we started watching it about seven or eight years ago. We knew this was the Palmer home, but it’s not why we purchased the home. We just really loved the home and wanted to live in this specific area. We didn’t have any clue about what to expect with fans — but we love people and love bringing people through the home that haven’t been able to see it. And it’s a real joy to us.”

Fans of the series are well aware of how many iconic scenes unfold in the home of Leland, Sarah and Laura Palmer and the role it plays in the series. The revival series that recently aired on Showtime even included a visit to the home, featuring a scene in which Reber had a cameo as a homeowner.

“Some people call and make an appointment to come in and see the house, and we’re happy to do so,” Reber said of the recent surge in visitors. “We’ve met some great people from abroad. Obviously we don’t let everybody come through, but there’s been a lot of visitors since the finale in particular.”

While Reber has only been in the home since 2014, her ownership has fulfilled fans’ desires after 25 years.

“The lady who lived here beforehand didn’t let people see the house,” Reber notes. “So we’re getting people who watched the show when it originally aired and had been waiting to see the house. That’s really fun for us.”

In addition to the exterior of the house being iconic, Reber has also incorporated Twin Peaks history into the living room.

“We actually have the television that Sarah Palmer watched her shows on in the living room,” Reber revealed. “That’s our television set. So it was cool to watch the finale on that TV. So many layers!”

The third season of Twin Peaks will be available December 5.

