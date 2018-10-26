‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Casts ‘Parks and Recreation’ Alum Adam Scott

The upcoming Twilight Zone reboot has cast Parks and Recreation alum Adam Scott to star in an episode of the anthology series coming to CBS All Access in 2019.

According to ET Online, Scott will appear in the episode titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” which sounds like it is an homage or remake of the classic Twilight Zone episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” that starred a young William Shatner.

The episode was later redone for Twilight Zone: The Movie, with John Lithgow playing the lead role and parodied on The Simpsons with a Treehouse of Horror episode, “Terror at 5 1⁄2Feet.”

It’s a great day to be a fan of #TheTwilightZone! We’re celebrating the 59th anniversary of the classic series AND the official start of production on the reimagining coming to CBS All Access in 2019! @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/evuQQDOp6P — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) October 2, 2018

Scott joins The Cleveland Show voice actress Sanaa Lathan, who will be starring in an episode of the Twilight Zone reboot titled “Rewind.”

The series is being produced by Jordan Peele, who will also take on hosting and narration duties. Peele recently shared the first teaser for the series, which features a re-imagined intro that pays homage to Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Peele said in a statement regarding the rebooted series. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS in 1959 and ran for 156 episodes, until 1964. In 1985 it was revived, running until 1989. The first revival aired on CBS as well, and had two different narrators: actors Charles Aidman (1985–87) and Robin Ward (1988–89).

In 2002, The Twilight Zone was revived yet again, this time being hosted by Forest Whitaker (Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Last King of Scotland). The revival aired on UPN (now The CW) and only ran for a total of 43-episodes in one consecutive season.

With Peele, the series has a critically acclaimed and award-winning writer at the helm, as the former Mad TV star won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2018 for his horror film Get Out, which he also directed.

In addition to Peele, the new series is also produced by Simon Kinberg, who has been a writer and producer on films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as his upcoming directorial debut, Dark Phoenix.

Look for The Twilight Zone reboot to premiere sometime next year.