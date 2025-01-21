TV Star Dies After ‘Period of Health Challenges’: Leila Hayes Was 85

Veteran Australian actress Leila Hayes has died. Best known for her portrayal of Beryl Palmer in the Logie-winning soap opera Sons and Daughters, Hayes passed away peacefully at a hospital in Sidney on Sunday, Jan. 19 following “an extended period of health challenges,” the Leila Hayes Drama Studio announced. She was 85.

“Leila Marion Hayes, one of Australia’s most beloved television personalities and Penguin Award-winning actress, has passed away at the age of 85,” the statement read. “Following an extended period of health challenges, Hayes passed peacefully at Northern Beaches Hospital. In her final days, she celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and was lovingly attended by her only daughter Melissa throughout her last week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Dimboola, Victoria-born Hayes began her career as a singer on The Don Lane Show and the Bert Newton Show before she transitioned into acting in the ‘70s. After appearing in the popular cop drama Matlock Police in 1971, she went on to appear on popular shows like Homicide, Power Without Glory, The Sullivans, Prisoner, and Cop Shop.

Hayes, however, is best remembered for her role in the Channel Seven soap Sons and Daughters. The actress portrayed the character Beryl Palmer in nearly 1,000 episodes throughout the show’s five-year run from 1982 until 1987, per her IMDb profile. The series picked up several Logie Awards, including for Most Popular Drama Series.

The actress is also well-known for her regular appearance on A Country Practice. Her other credits include Twenty Good Years, The Truckies, and Power Without Glory. Her final acting role was in the 2005 Australian movie Chasing Down the Dawn.

Outside of acting, Hayes was also a radio presenter, having presented the midnight-to-dawn program New Day Australia with Leila Hayes on Radio 2UE. In 1979, she founded the Leila Hayes Drama Studio in Melbourne. The studio said Hayes “leaves behind a rich legacy spanning television, radio, theatre, and education.”

News of her passing sparked a wave of tributes, with her brother Jeff writing that “she was a great actress – a great singer – a loving sister and a loving mother” who lived a life “somewhat mixed with happy times and turbulent times,” according to 7News Australia. Entertainment industry agent Matt Batten said the actress “touched countless lives through her performances and contributions to the arts, leaving behind an unforgettable mark on the Australian entertainment industry,” news.com.au reported.

Hayes’ daughter, Melissa, thanked Hayes’ fans and colleagues “for your condolences, shared memories and support. It means the world to me and my family at this difficult time… I am sure she would feel incredibly humbled by the overwhelmingly loving support.”

Hayes is survived by her daughter Melissa, son-in-law Erik, and grandsons Lucian and Liam. The family asked for “their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”