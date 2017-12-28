All the TV Shows That Ended in 2017

A new year is just around the corner, and it’s time to say farewell to the shows that won’t see 2018.
Whether it was a sudden cancellation or the conclusion of a series, a lot of shows met their end in 2017. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, a spin-off of CBS‘ hit Criminal Minds, didn’t make it past the border into the new year, the show airing its season finale on May 17 due to unimpressive ratings.
Less than stellar ratings coupled with expenses also closed the book on ABC‘s new comedy Downward Dog, which was cancelled six episodes into its eight-episode first season.
Other shows were able to end the year on a much happier note. Freeform’s Pretty Little Lairs ended their run after seven seasons and MTV’s Teen Wolf aired their final episode in September following six seasons on the air.
ABC
American Crime: April 30 Finale Airdate
The Catch: May 11 Finale Airdate
Conviction: Jan. 29 Finale Airdate
Downward Dog: June 27 Finale Airdate
Dr. Ken: March 21 Finale Airdate
Imaginary Mary: May 30
Last Man Standing: March 31 Finale Airdate
Marvel’s Inhumans: Nov. 10 Finale Airdate
The Real O’Neals: March 14 Finale Airdate
Still Star-Crossed: July 29 Finale Airdate
Time After Time: March 26 Finale Airdate
CBS
2 Broke Girls: April 17 Finale Airdate
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: May 17 Finale Airdate
Doubt: Aug. 12 Finale Airdate
The Great Indoors: May 8 Finale Airdate
Me, Myself, & I: Oct. 30 Finale Airdate
The Odd Couple: Jan. 30 Finale Airdate
Pure Genius: Jan. 26 Finale Airdate
Training Day: May 20
Zoo: Sept. 21 Finale Airdate
Fox
APB: April 24 Finale Airdate
Bones March 28 Finale Airdate
Making History: May 21 Finale Airdate
Rosewood: April 28 Finale Airdate
Sleepy Hollow: March 31 Finale Airdate
Son of Zorn: Feb. 19 Finale Airdate
NBC
The Blacklist: Redemption: April 13 Finale Airdate
The Carmichael Show: Aug 9 Finale Airdate
Chicago Justice: May 14 Finale Airdate
Emerald City: March 3 Finale Airdate
Grimm: March 31 Finale Airdate
The Night Shift: Aug. 31 Finale Airdate
The New Celebrity Apprentice: Feb. 13 Finale Airdate
Powerless: April 20 Finale Airdate
Netflix
Bloodline: May 26 Finale Airdate
Chelsea: Dec. 15 Finale Airdate
The Get Down: April 7 Finale Airdate
Girlboss: April 21 Finale Airdate
Gypsy: June 30 Finale Airdate
Haters Back Off: Oct. 20 Finale Airdate
Longmire: Nov. 17 Finale Airdate
Hulu
Difficult People: Sept. 26 Finale Airdate
East Los High: Dec. 1 Finale Airdate
The Mindy Project: Nov. 14 Finale Airdate
HBO
Girls: April 6 Finale Airdate
The Leftovers: June 4 Finale Airdate
Amazon
Hand of God: March 10 Finale Airdate
The Last Tycoon: July 28 Finale Airdate
Z:The Beginning of Everything: Jan. 27 Finale Airdate
VH1
Daytime Divas: July 31 Finale Airdate
MTV
Sweet/Vicious: Jan. 24 Finale Airdate
Teen Wolf: Sept. 24 Finale Airdate
Freeform
Baby Daddy: May 22 Finale Airdate
Pretty Little Lairs: June 27 Finale Airdate
Stitchers: Aug. 14 Finale Airdate
Switched at Birth: April 11 Finale Airdate
BBC America
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Dec. 26 Finale Airdate
Orphan Black: Aug. 12 Finale Airdate
PBS
Mercy Street: March 5 Finale Airdate
WGN America
Outsiders: April 25 Finale Airdate
Salem: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate
Underground: May 10 Finale Airdate
USA Network
Playing House: July 14 Finale Airdate
TNT
Will: Sept. 4 Finale Airdate
Showtime
Episodes: Oct. 8 Finale Airdate
Starz
Black Sails: April 2 Finale Airdate
Survivor’s Remorse: Oct. 15 Finale Airdate
The CW
Frequency: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate
No Tomorrow: Jan. 17 Finale Airdate
Reign: June 16 Finale Airdate
The Vampire Diaries: March 10 Finale Airdate
Disney Channel
Girl Meets World: Jan. 20 Finale Airdate
Live and Maddie: March 24 Finale Airdate
SyFy
Blood Drive: Sept. 6 Finale Airdate
Dark Matter: Aug. 25 Finale Airdate
Incorporated: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate
AMC
Halt and Catch Fire: Oct. 14 Finale Airdate
A&E
Bates Motel: April 24 Finale Airdate
Audience Network
Kingdom: Aug. 2 Finale Airdate
Rogue: May 24 Finale Airdate
Comedy Central
@Midnight: Aug. 4 Finale Airdate
Review: March 30 Finale Airdate
Workaholics: March 15 Finale Airdate
TV Land
Lopez: June 21 Finale Airdate
Cartoon Network
Regular Show: Jan. 16 Finale Airdate
FX Networks
Man Seeking Woman: March 8 Finale Airdate
The Strain: Sept. 17 Finale Airdate
Spike TV
The Mist: Aug. 24 Finale Airdate
Epix
Graves: Dec. 10 Finale Airdate
Bravo
Odd Mom Out: Sept. 13 Finale Airdate
E!
Fashion Police: Nov. 27 Finale Airdate