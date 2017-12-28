All the TV Shows That Ended in 2017

A new year is just around the corner, and it’s time to say farewell to the shows that won’t see 2018.

Whether it was a sudden cancellation or the conclusion of a series, a lot of shows met their end in 2017. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, a spin-off of CBS‘ hit Criminal Minds, didn’t make it past the border into the new year, the show airing its season finale on May 17 due to unimpressive ratings.

Less than stellar ratings coupled with expenses also closed the book on ABC‘s new comedy Downward Dog, which was cancelled six episodes into its eight-episode first season.

Other shows were able to end the year on a much happier note. Freeform’s Pretty Little Lairs ended their run after seven seasons and MTV’s Teen Wolf aired their final episode in September following six seasons on the air.

ABC

American Crime: April 30 Finale Airdate

The Catch: May 11 Finale Airdate

Conviction: Jan. 29 Finale Airdate

Downward Dog: June 27 Finale Airdate

Dr. Ken: March 21 Finale Airdate

Imaginary Mary: May 30

Last Man Standing: March 31 Finale Airdate

Marvel’s Inhumans: Nov. 10 Finale Airdate

The Real O’Neals: March 14 Finale Airdate

Still Star-Crossed: July 29 Finale Airdate

Time After Time: March 26 Finale Airdate

CBS

2 Broke Girls: April 17 Finale Airdate

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: May 17 Finale Airdate

Doubt: Aug. 12 Finale Airdate

The Great Indoors: May 8 Finale Airdate

Me, Myself, & I: Oct. 30 Finale Airdate

The Odd Couple: Jan. 30 Finale Airdate

Pure Genius: Jan. 26 Finale Airdate

Training Day: May 20

Zoo: Sept. 21 Finale Airdate

Fox

APB: April 24 Finale Airdate

Bones March 28 Finale Airdate

Making History: May 21 Finale Airdate

Rosewood: April 28 Finale Airdate

Sleepy Hollow: March 31 Finale Airdate

Son of Zorn: Feb. 19 Finale Airdate

NBC

The Blacklist: Redemption: April 13 Finale Airdate

The Carmichael Show: Aug 9 Finale Airdate

Chicago Justice: May 14 Finale Airdate

Emerald City: March 3 Finale Airdate

Grimm: March 31 Finale Airdate

The Night Shift: Aug. 31 Finale Airdate

The New Celebrity Apprentice: Feb. 13 Finale Airdate

Powerless: April 20 Finale Airdate

Netflix

Bloodline: May 26 Finale Airdate

Chelsea: Dec. 15 Finale Airdate

The Get Down: April 7 Finale Airdate

Girlboss: April 21 Finale Airdate

Gypsy: June 30 Finale Airdate

Haters Back Off: Oct. 20 Finale Airdate

Longmire: Nov. 17 Finale Airdate

Hulu

Difficult People: Sept. 26 Finale Airdate

East Los High: Dec. 1 Finale Airdate

The Mindy Project: Nov. 14 Finale Airdate

HBO

Girls: April 6 Finale Airdate

The Leftovers: June 4 Finale Airdate

Amazon

Hand of God: March 10 Finale Airdate

The Last Tycoon: July 28 Finale Airdate

Z:The Beginning of Everything: Jan. 27 Finale Airdate

VH1

Daytime Divas: July 31 Finale Airdate

MTV

Sweet/Vicious: Jan. 24 Finale Airdate

Teen Wolf: Sept. 24 Finale Airdate

Freeform

Baby Daddy: May 22 Finale Airdate

Pretty Little Lairs: June 27 Finale Airdate

Stitchers: Aug. 14 Finale Airdate

Switched at Birth: April 11 Finale Airdate

BBC America

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Dec. 26 Finale Airdate

Orphan Black: Aug. 12 Finale Airdate

PBS

Mercy Street: March 5 Finale Airdate

WGN America

Outsiders: April 25 Finale Airdate

Salem: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate

Underground: May 10 Finale Airdate

USA Network

Playing House: July 14 Finale Airdate

TNT

Will: Sept. 4 Finale Airdate

Showtime

Episodes: Oct. 8 Finale Airdate

Starz

Black Sails: April 2 Finale Airdate

Survivor’s Remorse: Oct. 15 Finale Airdate

The CW

Frequency: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate

No Tomorrow: Jan. 17 Finale Airdate

Reign: June 16 Finale Airdate

The Vampire Diaries: March 10 Finale Airdate

Disney Channel

Girl Meets World: Jan. 20 Finale Airdate

Live and Maddie: March 24 Finale Airdate

SyFy

Blood Drive: Sept. 6 Finale Airdate

Dark Matter: Aug. 25 Finale Airdate

Incorporated: Jan. 25 Finale Airdate

AMC

Halt and Catch Fire: Oct. 14 Finale Airdate

A&E

Bates Motel: April 24 Finale Airdate

Audience Network

Kingdom: Aug. 2 Finale Airdate

Rogue: May 24 Finale Airdate

Comedy Central

@Midnight: Aug. 4 Finale Airdate

Review: March 30 Finale Airdate

Workaholics: March 15 Finale Airdate

TV Land

Lopez: June 21 Finale Airdate

Cartoon Network

Regular Show: Jan. 16 Finale Airdate

FX Networks

Man Seeking Woman: March 8 Finale Airdate

The Strain: Sept. 17 Finale Airdate

Spike TV

The Mist: Aug. 24 Finale Airdate

Epix

Graves: Dec. 10 Finale Airdate

Bravo

Odd Mom Out: Sept. 13 Finale Airdate

E!

Fashion Police: Nov. 27 Finale Airdate