11 TV Shows We Are Excited to Watch in Winter 2019

As one year comes to a close, another starts with new resolutions, opportunities and television.

The new year comes with some highly-anticipated returns, final seasons we are dreading but can’t wait to see, as well as new shows that will be come our next TV obsessions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the biggest TV moments of 2019 already on our minds, here’s a look at the television shows we can’t wait to watch in 2019.

The Bachelor

Colton Underwood, of Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise fame, will return to headline his own season as the first virgin bachelor in the history of the ABC franchise.

The preview teases lots of firsts and drama for the former football player to get through, but will he find true love by the end of the experience?

The Bachelor returns for its new season on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club

Can Lindsay Lohan become the next Queen of reality television? MTV is counting on it as we await the premiere of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

In the new Vanderpump Rules-like series, Lohan leads a group of attractive VIP hosts who work at her beach club in Mykonos, with the promise that the docuseries will bring drama and a healthy dose of Lindsay back into our lives.

The reality series premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

From Fox to NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back to delight us once again.

After Fox canceled the police comedy series, NBC stepped in and ordered a new season bringing Jake (Andy Samberg) and the rest of the Nine-Nine crew back into our lives. The season will not be all laughs as it will see the exit of fan-favorite character Gina (Chelsea Peretti) but we are still glad the show lives to make us laugh another day.

Nine-Nine will premiere Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

True Detective

Season 2 of HBO’s anthology series was a huge letdown, but Mahershala Ali’s casting as the lead for the new season gives us some hope for redemption.

The new season explores two detectives investigation the kidnapping and murder of two kids in the Ozarks region of the U.S. and takes place over three different timelines. Intrigued? Just watch the trailer for more.

True Detective returns for its third season Sunday, Jan. 13 on HBO.

The Passage

We’re still mad that Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s last return to TV, Fox’s Pitch, did not resonate with viewers, but The Passage should help by becoming your next thriller obsession.

Based on Justin Cronin’s The Passage novels, the new series follows a secret medical facility experimenting with a virus that could end all diseases, but also wipe out the human face. Gosselaar and newcomer Saniyya Sidney will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Passage premieres Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Roswell, New Mexico

A new TV adaptation of the Roswell High book series has The CW providing us with a sexy aliens story. With Grey’s Anatomy actress Jeanine Mason taking on the lead role for the reboot, which will also take on the subject of immigration to make the show more topical, we are intrigued to see where this new show will go in its first season.

Roswell, New Mexico premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Temptation Island

Reality TV offerings are heating up thanks to this reboot of Temptation Island.

When seemingly established couples are put to the test as they stay in an island filled with singles, the 10-episode reality series will see if those involved will decide to stay together or go their separate ways. We always love a good television trainwreck, so sign us up.

Temptation Island premieres Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Schitt’s Creek

After four amazing seasons (that you better have already watched or be watching on Netflix), the Rose family is back for its fifth season of delightful comedy, facial expressions and hilarious burns.

There’s no way you watch this heartwarming comedy and not feel great after every episode, so please, get on the Schitt’s Creek boat already.

The series returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

I Am The Night

Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins team up once again for TNT’s newest miniseries, and the result promises to be one hell of a ride in the new year.

Pine plays the role of Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-reporter who’s on the hunt following the Black Dahlia murder and meets Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who he’s decided to be the key to solving the case.

We can’t wait to tune in to this mystery when I Am The Night premieres Monday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The World’s Best

CBS will be using the much-coveted post-Super Bowl slot to launch their newest reality competition series, featuring RuPaul, Drew Barry More, James Corden and Faith Hill.

The new talent competition series will feature 50 experts from around the world also judging the acts, bringing an overwhelming amount of pressure to the talent.

The World’s Best premieres Sunday, Feb. 3 after the Super Bowl.

Whiskey Cavalier

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan will be the secret agent match made in heaven on their new series, Whiskey Cavalier.

The new show follows FBI agent Will Chase (Foley), recovering from an emotional breakup, after he’s assigned to work with CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge. Their team-up brings many life-and-death missions, romantic drama and more shenanigans. Also expect more than one twist to blow you away when the series premieres.

Whiskey Cavalier debuts Wednesday, Feb. 27 on ABC.