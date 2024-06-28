Actress Jung Young Joo said the cast would 'literally be out of tears because we cried so much.'

Korean drama Lovely Runner recently came to an end after a challenging production process and significant sacrifices. While the series, adapted from the webcomic Tomorrow's Best, concluded on a high note, the path to its completion was anything but smooth. The show's cast and crew endured a grueling production schedule that pushed them to their physical and emotional limits, often resulting in hospital visits for intravenous treatments.

Lovely Runner tells the story of Ryu Seon-Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo-Seok, a top star grappling with the pressures of fame, and Lim Sol, played by Kim Hye-Yoon, a devoted fan who miraculously travels back in time to prevent Seon-Jae's tragic future. As described by AsianWiki, "One day, Lim Sol hears breaking news that Ryu Seon-Jae has ended his own life. She feels deep sadness over the tragic news. Miraculously, Lim Sol somehow travels back in time to 15 years in the past. There, she faces Ryu Seon-Jae, who is a 19 year old high school student. She struggles to prevent his tragic future."

The plot initially deterred many actors from taking on the lead role, as they misinterpreted the script as a superficial romance between a fan and an idol. This misconception led to a reported three-year delay in production, with casting difficulties being a primary factor.

Once the cast was finalized, the production faced another monumental challenge: an eleven-month filming schedule characterized by long, demanding days. Jung Young Joo, who played Lim Sol's mother Park Bok Soon, recently shed light on the intense filming conditions in an interview with Zum. She revealed the toll the schedule took on the cast, particularly the lead actors Byeon and Kim.

Jung described a relentless cycle of work, stating, "Filming ended every day at 2 a.m. and then we would have to be back at the shop by 6 a.m. It was a repetitive process." This punishing schedule left little time for rest or recovery, pushing the actors to their limits. The lack of downtime often necessitated drastic measures to maintain their health and energy levels.

"There was no time to rest, so sometimes we had to go to the ER for IV drips," Jung explained. She added, "Sometimes, we would literally be out of tears because we cried so much."

Despite these challenges, Jung expressed pride in her co-stars, particularly Byeon and Kim, for their resilience and dedication. She praised their commitment to their roles, recounting the extreme conditions they endured for the sake of authenticity. "They filmed swimming scenes, went into a lake in the middle of winter, and shot in the rain. They really went through a lot," Jung said, adding, "It's not like I birthed them or raised them, so I don't know why I feel so proud of them. I support them a lot."

The challenges faced during production seem to have fostered a strong bond among the cast members. Jung revealed in an interview with SPOTV News that she has maintained contact with Byeon and Kim even after the conclusion of the series. She spoke warmly of the chemistry between the two lead actors, both on and off-screen, fueling speculation about a potential real-life romance.

"Even on set, I thought the two of them really liked each other. You could see how much they cared for each other," Jung shared. She noted that Byeon's kindness was particularly evident in his interactions with Kim, both in and out of character. "In fact, you can't lie when you like someone. Especially in the case of Woo-seok, he's so kind that it shows, but whether as Sol or Hye-yoon, we could see how he cared for and took care of each other, which made us feel good."

The production of Lovely Runner also faced unique challenges related to its time-travel narrative. The story required the actors to portray their characters at different ages and in different time periods, adding another dimension to their performances. This aspect of the production demanded physical endurance and considerable emotional and mental flexibility from the cast.

Despite the hardships, the cast's dedication to their craft shines through in the final product. The series has been praised for the compelling performances of its lead actors. Jung, reflecting on her role as the prospective mother-in-law to Byeon's character, shared, "It's shown in the drama, but I'm smiling from ear to ear. At first, I felt like my son-in-law was BTS's V. It was like RM or V came to our house, and in the last episode, when star Ryu Sun-jae gave me a fruit basket and called me 'mother,' I was really happy."