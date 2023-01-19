TV Reporter Haven Hughes Dies in Car Crash

The Little Rock, Arkansas community is mourning the loss of KARK News reporter Haven Hughes. Hughes, started at KARK and Fox 16 News in August 2022, was killed Monday, Jan. 16 in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. She was 22.

According to a media release from Little Rock police, per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Hughes was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her 34-year-old Mark Hudson when it was struck by a vehicle at around 7:25 p.m. Monday. When Southwest Patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found Hughes and Hudson lying on the ground. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene and Hudson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the 12th Street police substation, where she provided a urine sample for a legally mandated toxicology screen. ABC 7 reported that an investigation into the crash is ongoing, though no charges have been filed at this time. Accident Reconstruction Officers reported to the scene of the crash to take pictures and process the scene, and witnesses have been interviewed.

Hearts are heavy in the Little Rock TV news market. KARK’s Haven Hughes passed away after a collision Monday night. I’m also praying for the family of former @KATVNews Executive Producer Chris Scott, most recently FOX16 producer, who died today after battling an illness. #arnews pic.twitter.com/pZd9BceXlV — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) January 18, 2023

A graduate of Henderson State University, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the Henderson Television family, Hughes joined KARK News in August and was a "rising reporter," according to the station. KARK confirmed her passing in a statement, sharing, "It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home."

"Haven was a bright light in our newsroom. Her smile was contagious and her desire to be better, day in and day out, was an asset that did not go unnoticed. She loved reporting and meeting new people, and she wasn't afraid to ask for advice. Haven also loved concerts, shopping, dancing and pageants. She especially loved country music and said one day she hoped to pursue a career in the country music industry," the station continued. "She will be missed. Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with her and her family."

This week proved to be an especially difficult one for the KARK team. As the KARK team mourned Hughes' death, producer Chris Scott also tragically died Tuesday "after battling an illness," according to KATV Senior Reporter Marine Glisovic. In a statement, Fox 16 News said that while "viewers never got to see Chris," Scott was "the mastermind working behind the scenes, making sure the newscast was top-notch." The news station remembered Scott as "soft-spoken but fun to talk with," adding that he always seemed to get a joke at a deeper level than most.... We send our sincere condolences to his mom Cindy, his sister Robin and his entire family. We are praying for your strength and courage, and make no mistake, we will miss him dearly."