TV Ratings: ‘Empire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Designated Survivor’ All Hit Series Lows

Wednesday was a rough night for network TV, plain and simple. Each and every channel saw a drop in ratings, and some programs even hit series low numbers.

Let’s start with Fox, where Empire posted series lows in both the audience and demo rating. The new episode nabbed just 5.5 million viewers and posted a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic. Empire was followed by a new episode of Star (4.3 mil/1.3), which also slipped two tenths.

Over on CBS, Survivor (8 mil/1.7) kicked things up with a steady performance. SEAL Team (7 mil/1.0) saw a 12 percent dip, but Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.1) remained consistent to finish up the night.

The CW saw a pretty substantial dip from last Wednesday. Riverdale (1.78 mil/0.6) dropped 24 percent from last week’s premiere, but still beat out its Season 1 average of 1 mil/0.4. Dynasty (980K/0.3) also saw a significant dip.

On NBC, The Blacklist (5.3 mil/0.9) ticked down slightly while Law & Order: SVU (5.6 mil/1.2) was steady. Chicago P.D. (5.7 mil/1.1) ended the night by tying/hitting series lows.

ABC had a few of its shows drop on Wednesday night. The Goldbergs (5.5 mil/1.4) and Modern Family (6.1 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth, while Designated Survivor (4.4 mil/0.8) had its lowest numbers of the series. Both Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1) and American Housewife (5.1 mil/1.4) were steady.

