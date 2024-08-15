TV Personality Dies After 'Short Illness': Brian Marjoribanks Was 82

Former presenter, actor, and footballer Brian Marjoribanks has died. The Scottish football legend, who transitioned from being a Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian centre forward to a career into acting and TV presenting, passed away at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Mallorca on Friday, Aug. 9 following "a brief illness," his family announced. He was 82.

"Brian had an incredibly rich, varied and successful career – whether it was taking centre stage on the football field, the theatre or the small screen as a sports presenter. But the role he cherished most in his life was as a devoted husband and an adoring father and grandpa," his family said, per the BBC. "We grieve the loss of an incredible man whom we are privileged and proud to have known and loved."

Born in Falkirk, Scotland in July 1942, Marjoribanks quickly made a name for himself in soccer when, at the age of 19, he scored on his Hibs debut in an Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle in 1961. He later joined Heart of Midlothian in 1963, playing for their reserve team during the 1963-64 season.

Despite his success on the field, Marjoribanks' passion had always been acting, and he retired from the sport in 1964 at the age of 21 in order to pursue an acting career. After studying Edinburgh College of Speech and Drama while training with Hibs, Marjoribanks landed a role on the BBC medical drama Dr Finlay's Casebook, portraying Roddy Munro, the star player for fictional Tannochbrae United. His storyline on the series, which was watched by 12 million viewers, ended when Roddy died of bone disease, per The Falkirk Herald. He followed the role with a starring role on the BBC drama United!.

Marjoribanks was best known, however, for his sports presenting career. In 1964, he joined BBC's popular Sportsound programme, making him the first former footballer to present the show at the BBC, paving the way for the likes of Gary Lineker and Steven Thompson. He hosted the BBC Radio Scotland show for 17 years through 1983. He was also a presenter on BBC Sportscene.

After leaving the BBC, Marjoribanks was appointed UK regions controller with the Independent Television Commission. He retired in 2000 and was made an Honorary Doctor of the University of Stirling and joined the board of Scottish Television, where he spent five years as chairman. He also continued to tour the UK and Ireland as a festival adjudicator for the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA).

Marjoribanks is survived by his wife Kathleen and children Jenny, Brian Jnr, Graham, and Katie.