Jelisa Apps began the new year as a married woman! The Channel Seven reporter married her fiancé Nick Ryan in a romantic wedding ceremony in Jaspers Brush, New South Wales on Jan. 1. The sports presenter announced the big relationship update on Instagram on Jan. 14 by sharing a gallery of first-look images from the big day.

“I will love you until the end of time and if there is life after that, I will love you then as well. 11.01.25,” Apps captioned the post, which began with a photo of herself and her husband lovingly looking at each other in their wedding day attire. For her walk down the aisle, Apps wore a strapless white gown that features a high slit, plunging and neckline. She completed her wedding day look with a trailing veil, white strappy heels, earrings, and a white bouquet. Ryan, meanwhile, donned a black tuxedo.

Other images in the gallery showed Apps walking down the aisle, the couple celebrating with family and friends at their reception, and the newlyweds sharing their first dance. In a follow-up post on Jan. 28, Apps celebrated “1 week since we threw our best party yet.”

The newlyweds were surrounded by congratulatory messages as they announced their marriage. Commenting on Apps’ post, one person wrote, “Congratulations worth the wait! You guys look so happy and beautiful.” Somebody else wrote, “Congratulations stunner wishing you a lifetime of happiness,” with a third person adding, “Congratulations to both of you!!! How wonderful! Can’t look at these photos without smiling!! Big love to you both! X.”

The couple’s Jan. 1 wedding comes a little more than a year after Apps and Ryan announced their engagement. Ryan dropped to one knee and popped the question while the pair was vacationing in Greece in August 2023.

“Absolutely shook at this because I could have sworn we were already married?” Apps announced the news while sharing a photo of herself and Ryan. In the image, the reporter flashed a stunning diamond ring for the camera. “Jokes aside this has been the most magical two weeks to ourselves – bursting with happiness while trying to keep the best secret after a beautiful surprise. The most kind, joyful, loving and unbothered soul. I wish I could be you but instead I’m so lucky to share a life with you. I love you @nickryan1093.”

Sharing the news on his own account, Ryan said he was “absolutely chuffed to be doing life with Jelisa Apps. How lucky am I to be with such a good looking and caring person.”