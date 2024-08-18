Veteran television journalist Carrie Greenbank has exchanged her high-profile broadcasting career for an adventurous life in the African wilderness. The former Channel 9 correspondent has embarked on an exciting new venture, establishing a picturesque retreat in the heart of East Africa.

Greenbank, who served as the European correspondent for Australia's Nine Network for nearly four years, bid farewell to the broadcaster earlier this year amidst a wave of company-wide layoffs. Recently, she took to Instagram to unveil her new role as a "photo safari host" in Kenya alongside her partner, Dr. John Haskew, according to Daily Mail.

The couple's new endeavor, Mlima Cottage, is nestled on the fringes of the renowned Maasai Mara National Reserve. Dr. Haskew, a seasoned wildlife photographer and documentary filmmaker, spearheaded the construction of this idyllic property. Sharing a selfie of the pair in their new African setting on Instagram, Greenbank enthusiastically announced, "Hi from the Maasai Mara. We look forward to hosting visitors at our private residence, Mlima Cottage."

This exclusive retreat offers a unique experience for photography enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. Guests can choose to book one of three spacious ensuite bedrooms at a nightly rate of USD $250 (approximately AUD $384.80) per person, reports the outlet. For those seeking a more private experience, the entire cottage is available for exclusive use at USD $1,400 (around AUD $2,154.89) per night.

The Mlima website highlights the couple's collaboration with local Maasai safari guides, describing them as "highly knowledgeable and sought after in the Mara." These expert guides offer day-long safari excursions that venture both on and off the beaten path, "allowing for plenty of flexibility in getting those precious photos of wildlife."

Greenbank's transition to safari host marks the end of a distinguished 16-year career in television news. Her tenure in journalism began with WIN News in Queensland, followed by stints in Nine's Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Melbourne newsrooms. In 2021, she secured a coveted position in Nine's London Bureau, where she covered major global events, including the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to TV Tonight.

Her exceptional reporting earned her a Melbourne Press Club Quill and a nomination for the prestigious Walkley Award, underscoring her significant contributions to journalism. Carrie is not the only Greenbank making waves in the media industry. Her twin sister, Amy Greenbank, continues to work as an investigative reporter for ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation).

Greenbank's departure from Nine Network in June 2023 coincided with a period of significant restructuring at the broadcaster. The company announced up to 200 redundancies, affecting various departments and roles.