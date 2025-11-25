TV Network to Air Only Black-and-White Shows on Friday

Forget Black Friday — bring on Black (& White) Friday!

MeTV Toons is bringing the nostalgia this Black Friday, kicking off an all-day marathon of classic black-and-white cartoons at 8 a.m. ET, so you can skip the crowded stores and cozy up with vintage episodes of iconic shows, including Popeye, Betty Boop, and Tom and Jerry.

So don’t adjust your television sets as you take a walk down memory lane on Nov. 28. Get a sneak peek at the Black (& White) Friday lineup on MeTV Toons below:

“You Ought To Be In Pictures” – Daffy Duck tries to usurp Porky Pig’s job through devious means in this wild blend of live action and animation.

“Piano Tooners” – Tom and Jerry work as piano tuners.

“A Dream Walking” – Popeye and Bluto are awakened from their sleep by the sound of Olive Oyl sleepwalking.

“Prehistoric Porky” – Caveman Porky, searching for a new fur suit, finds the animals violently reluctant to part with their pelts.

“Betty Boop’s Little Pal” – Pudgy makes his first appearance and ruins Betty’s picnic.

“Wotta Nitemare” – Popeye has a nightmare in which he is unable to save Olive Oyl from Bluto.

“Wot a Night” – Tom and Jerry end up at a haunted house.

“Porky and Daffy” – When fight manager Porky gets boxer Daffy a bout with the champion, Daffy’s wild antics wreak havoc.

“When My Ship Comes In” – Betty Boop dreams of what she’ll do if she wins a sweepstakes.

“Let’s Celebrake” – Popeye, Bluto, Olive and her Grandma are in a dance contest.

“Barnyard Bunk” – Tom and Jerry help an old farmer who has let his home go by the wayside.

“Morning, Noon and Night” – Betty Boop and her feathered friends must save a baby bird from the Tom Kats Club. Featuring a live-action introduction.

“The Daffy Doc” – Porky is chased by his surgeon assistant, Daffy. Daffy pursues Porky with a saw and various other surgical instruments because he was fired.

Black (& White) Friday kicks off on Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET on MeTV Toons and runs until 11 p.m. ET.