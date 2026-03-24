TV Hosts Speaks out After NBCUniversal Cancels 30-Year Series

Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover is proud of her time with Access Hollywood. Amid news the entertainment tabloid gossip news program has been cancelled after 30 years on air, she took to Instagram to reflect.

“What a run!!! Beyond GRATEFUL. As my Mom and Dad always say, the one constant in life is…CHANGE. Let’s roll. 💙” she captioned a photo of her and others working on set.

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In a separate post, she captioned a photo of herself on set, “My mindset is to always believe my toast will land butterside up. Several celebrity faces who’ve appeared on the show commented their best wishes.

“Yes ma’am, that butter 🧈 is not hitting the ground!! 😘😘😘😘” actress and host Holly Robinson Pete commented. “Stay blessed n FABULOUS dawling! 😘” actress and host Vivica A. Fox wrote.

The show wasn’t the only to be axed. NBCUniversal is ending their first-run syndication business. Also ending will be Access Hollywood’s offshoot, Access Live, this summer, The Steve Wilkos Show, and Karamo, both of which have already completed production on their current seasons. Access Hollywood will air through later this year.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Bravo & Peacock Unscripted, who oversees the division, said in a statement. “The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years, and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

News of the cancellation comes just five months after Access Hollywood suffered a round of layoffs. Those layoffs came not long after NBCUniversal axed another long-running entertainment series, E! News. More layoffs are expected through the summer.