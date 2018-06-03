TV Characters Left Hanging in Season-Ending Jeopardy

Television shows love to give fans a shocking twist to obsess over while they go on their summer hiatus, and this television season was no different with more than one series choosing to leave one of more fan-favorite characters in jeopardy.

While some of our favorite shows ended with weddings, friendships lost and found and game-changing twists, others left some of its stars with dance of suffering a painful-offscreen death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see the TV characters who were left in danger during this year’s season finale season.

Good Girls

The NBC drama ended with a shocking moment after Rio (Manny Montana) hands Beth (Christina Hendricks) his gun and dares her to kill him.

Lethal Weapon

During the season’s final moments, Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is shot in the chest by his half brother Garrett while preparing to leave town. Given that Crawford was fired from the series, we suspect the shooting might end in death.

Bull

In the finale’s last minute, Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) collapsed on the courthouse steps. With people walking around him without noticing what’s going, Bull calls 9-1-1 to report his own heart attack.

Dynasty

The CW drama’s season finale left many of its characters in jeopardy. Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) was last seen bleeding out from a gunshot wound on the floor of Alexis’ (Nicolette Sheridan) loft, which also caught fire. In an attempt to save Cristal, Alexis and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) were all seen going into the building before the fire cause an explosion inside.

Also in the burning loft was Steven (James Mackay), who was last seen in shock while the rest of the family escaped the building.

Chicago Med

After a fight with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), Dr. Reese’s dad Bob (Michael Gill) collapses on the floor, with his fate left hanging until the fall.

NCIS: New Orleans

Dwayne (Scott Bakula) was shockingly shot in the final moments of the finale at his home by Amelia Parsons.

Station 19

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series ended its first season with a shocker, after a skyscraper fire left three firefighters close to death.

Montgomery (Jay Hayden) was last seen telling Ben (Jason George) to leave him and help an injured civilian instead, despite him having a piece of glass lodged in his chest that would likely cause him to bleed out.

Leading man Jack was last seen not answering his radio after choosing to stay behind in a burning building in order to keep the flames away from some combustible materials.

Finally, Chief Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) was last seen receiving CPR at the station from Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) after he passes out in the stairwell.

Blindspot

Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) was last seen not doing well in between surgeries after complications from getting shot in South Africa.

Empire

Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) was last seen at the receiving end of Blake’s father’s shotgun, along with his girlfriend Tiana (Serayah), who had just announced she was pregnant with his baby.

Star

The Fox musical drama also saw almost half its cast in danger by the end of the season finale.

Carlota (Queen Latifah) and Cassie (Brandy) were last seen pointing guns at each other, when one of the guns went off and the screen went dark. Before that shocking ending, Noah (Luke James) was last seen teetering on a ledge, contemplating suicide after Star (Jude Demorest) confronted him about his drug addiction.

And the most shocking? Alex (Ryan Destiny) was headed to new York in a commercial airplane that appeared to crash immediately after takeoff. Oh, and Cotton (Amiyah Scott) supposedly got on the plane last second too.