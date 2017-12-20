Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Finale Drops 20 Percent From 2016

NBC may have won Tuesday night TV ratings, but The Voice isn’t winning any championships.

Tuesday’s live finale of the singing competition averaged a 2.0 rating in the key demo and grabbed 10.8 million viewers. While it was still enough to make it the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night, it still suffered a major setback. The finale was down in both measurements compared to last fall’s season finale, dipping nearly 20 percent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to the finale, NBC aired a special recap of the season, which drew in 7.9 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

Elsewhere on TV, Christmas specials filled programming.

On ABC, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure drew in a crowd of 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (3.4 mil/0.9) and The Year: 2017 (3.8 mil/0.8) had decent measurements.

CBS’ special A Home for the Holidays With Josh Groban drew in 5.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

Over on Fox, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas grabbed a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW’s special Big Game drew a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.