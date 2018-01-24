Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Dominates, ‘Bull’ Hits Season High

NBC took first place for network television thanks to This Is Us and Ellen DeGeneres.

This Is Us‘ dramatic episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” which revealed the cause of Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) heartbreaking death, was the no. 1 show of the night and won the 9 p.m. slot in every key demographic with a 2.5 in the demo and 9.3 million viewers, including a 79% margin in the key 18-49 demographic from its closest competitor, CBS’ Bull, according to Deadline.

Ellen’s Game of Games remained strong in its fourth regular-slot airing with a 1.8 in the demo and 7.5 million viewers. Down from last week’s 2.2 in the demo, which has been its highest to date.

Bull reached a season high with a 1.4 in the demo and 11.06 million viewers.

Following This Is Us, NBC’s Chicago Med won its slot among broadcast dramas in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics with a 1.3 and 6.9 million viewers.

On FOX, L.A. to Las Vegas continued to hold up well with 0.9 and 2.6 million viewers, matching last week’s 0.9 and up from its 0.8 of two weeks back, sandwiched between lead-in, Lethal Weapon (1.2, 4.57 million) and lead-out The Mick (0.7, 1.93 million).

Following Bull, CBS’s NCIS (1.5, 13.7 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0, 9.2 million) were even with their last episodes two weeks ago.

The only network with primetime shows that cracked double digits in viewership, CBS (1.3, 11.338M) took its usual total-viewer win on Tuesday, equaling its two closest competitors combined, while finishing No. 2 in the demo. NBC (1.9, 7.908M) won the night in the demo and finished second in overall audience. Fox (1.0, 3.426M) ranked third on both fronts.

ABC ended up in fourth with 0.7 and 2.69 million viewers with an all-repeat night started with The Middle (0.8, 4.02 million), followed by Fresh Off the Boat (0.6, 2.7 million), Black-ish (0.7, 2.6 million), Modern Family (0.7, 2.4 million) and The Match Game (0.6, 2.1 million).

The CW’s Black Lightning (0.6, 1.942M) showed promise in Week 2, dipping couple tenths (0.6 vs. 0.8) off premiere, but finishing 9 p.m. within 0.1 of its lead-in, which was CW’s top series, The Flash (0.7, 2.071M).

With Tuesday’s results, Black Lightning ranks No. 2 among CW series this season. The network overall tied with ABC in the demo with a 0.7.